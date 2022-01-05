This Knockoff Coin Is Up 200% Today, Outshining Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu traded muted.

What Happened: Shiba Dollars (CRYPTO: SHIBADOLLARS) is up 209% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000003761 at press time. The coin has surged more than 200% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Captain Inu (CRYPTO: CPTINU) has gained 114% during the past 24 hours to $0.00000002168 and Doge Rise Up (CRYPTO: DOGERISEUP) has risen 61% to $0.000000000932.

Santa Floki (CRYPTO: HOHOHO) is up 15% over the 24-hour period to $0.0000004198.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 0.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1693 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 0.7% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003258.

Why It Matters: Shiba Dollars says it aims to bridge the gap between crypto and fiat currencies and will rewards its users in Binance USD.

The token took to Twitter that it is newly listed on CoinMarketCap.

Achievement Unlocked! Shiba Dollars got listed on Coin Market Cap in less than 12 hours. The dedication of those who have contributed to this success is truly undeniable. Cheers to all! Next stop, CoinGecko. pic.twitter.com/DJzgLXt6rk — Shiba Dollars (@ShibaDollars) January 4, 2022

Captain Inu says it strives to provide edutainment via comics featuring other Shiba Inu characters and influencers who defend the Inu Metaverse.

The coin announced on Twitter its first partnership in the world of e-sports.

1/ We are pleased to announce our first partnership into the world of #eSports !

@Cryp_VI will be sponsored by $CPTINU -Top 50 most-watched @FortniteGame player

-A @Twitch partner

-4x @DreamHack finalist

-FNCS Grand Finalist FIND OUT MORE

https://t.co/jfwQ99FL1Y pic.twitter.com/4Ng2SX1NUl — Captain Inu (@CaptainInuToken) January 4, 2022

Doge Rise Up describes itself as a token launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that combines the Metaverse with Dogecoin. The project behind the token aims to launch a play-to-earn game on Jan. 15.

Santa Floki describes itself as a token on the BSC network that believes in the principles of sharing wealth through passive Binance USD income and plans to donate to charities such as “Save The Children.”

