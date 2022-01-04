Battle Of The Coins: Dogecoin Vs. Shiba Inu—Which Is A Better Investment?

The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space

On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, host Joe Dewitt talks about the stories of how Shiba Inu and Dogecoin were created and what they will do in 2022.

Also check out this interview with Dogecoin Co-Creator Billy Markus.

Listen to the full episode here:

