Nimbus CEO Alex Lemberg Explores Blockchain and the Platform's Use Cases

Blockchain can be deployed in several ways, but for many people, its actual uses are extremely complex. If blockchain is implemented, it's critical to understand its use cases – specifically what it can do and the benefits it offers. This is exactly what Nimbus CEO Alex Lemberg did before developing his decentralized autonomous organization.

Lemberg acquired a deep understanding of blockchain technology and how it is used to facilitate transactions while working as a Business Analyst on Wall Street with Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital, CIBC, Bank of America Securities, and Credit Suisse. He’s also a respected authority in the Data Visualization, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Reporting Industry.

The Nimbus Platform offers easy and efficient access to the best products of both decentralized finance and traditional financial markets. Here, both experienced users and newcomers are in full control of their assets as they access key financial instruments, from loans and lending to IPO participation and start-up financing. Or they may simply opt for a ready-made strategy that balances risks and yields depending on the user’s budget, such as the n-NFT. Nimbus users are assured that all transactions made on the platform are secured with smart contracts and that the team works relentlessly to comply with regulations.

Biggest Issue with Blockchain

While Lemberg explains how Nimbus can conduct use case studies for leveraging blockchain, he reveals that the biggest obstacle is user adoption. According to the CEO, his company emphasizes the adoption of blockchain technology more than any specific product.

“What matters is that people begin to use and track this technology on a daily basis. However, this requires managing securitized and complicated financial products, which makes adoption harder.” Lemberg explains that to drive adoption, people will need to learn what blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTs are before learning about a new complicated financial product.

He notes that peer-to-peer lending is widely received because it’s a concept that’s easy to understand. Nimbus builds on this product and intends to use case studies to help traditional banking institutions integrate into the new world of blockchain technology.

DeFi Can Unlock Access to Financial Assets for Small and Medium Businesses

For example, Lemberg is profoundly concerned with driving blockchain adoption in business. He acknowledges that many small and medium companies struggle to get financial help from traditional financial institutions because they have to satisfy many rigorous requirements. Lemberg notes that DeFi might not replace traditional financing but it could create a new dimension to lending: permission-less financing.

DeFi offers several benefits, such as providing crypto loans to small and medium businesses. Lemberg points out, “If a company chooses DeFi for a loan that implies it already uses crypto, which simplifies things. Assets can be transferred across the globe in a swift, transparent, secure, and affordable manner.”

Another benefit of DeFi is that profitable companies can maximize their benefits by lending to other market participants. Lemberg states that on the Nimbus Platform companies can provide direct loans to other businesses in need, and increase their rewards.

Additionally, the Nimbus Platform announced the release of the first finance NFT. In contrast to the typical collect-and-sell NFTs now in use, the newly invented n-NFT will collect revenue and operate as a yield generating NFT. The n-NFT will represent the assets that a user puts in and function as a customized financial strategy tailored to the unique needs of each user. Rewards will be distributed in real-time, resulting in a fluid asset return.

Regarding use cases, Lemberg says businesses that want to expand to other countries can utilize Nimbus. Since cryptocurrency facilitates cross-border payments, companies can leverage the platform to cover the costs of expansion abroad.

Lemberg advises blockchain entrepreneurs to select meaningful use cases, verify the use cases and solutions through a legal consultant, and make business intelligence and data analytics the core of the business.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.