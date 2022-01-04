The New Bit in Gaming: Play and Earn Crypto

Most recently, a team of iDos Games project experts presented a new amazing shooting game to the world. The peculiarity of this game is that it is part of the metaverse and players can earn real money. In this game, two worlds are intertwined: the world of games and the crypto world. Isn't that amazing?

What Are iDos Games?

iDos Games is a team of indie game developers from Kazakhstan. They are creating the metaverse of P2E games to give every player the opportunity to play, have fun and earn crypto at the same time. Currently, they released 2 mobile games out of 5: first p2e multiplayer mobile shooter ShootGun and hypercasual p2e mobile game 2048cube crypto. Their advantages in comparison with other projects: they are all free-to-earn games (free2play + play2earn), they are focusing on mobile gaming, they are creating a whole metaverse united by the same token and NFTs.

iDos Games presented its new game- ShootGun, which attracted a lot of attention. But why is this game so relevant now?

ShootGun

This is the latest of the company's novelties, which has already attracted a lot of attention. Why is this game special and why should you test it?

ShootGun is a multiplayer mobile shooter which works by the Play2Earn model. In game players can earn crypto-tokens fighting in arena battles in various modes.

Also, players receive daily rewards for tournaments, battles with a bet, NFT tokens, and their sale on the in-game marketplace.

Game Mods

In ShootGun players fight on arenas in various modes. For that, players receive daily rewards in tournaments, battles with a bet, NFT tokens, and their sale on the in-game marketplace.

PVP

Fight against your friend or random player all over the world and win his/her IGT.

Ranking Matches

Fight with other players to get a higher score and ranking position in a global leaderboard.

Tournaments

Participate in global tournaments with your IGT to win the biggest prize in the game.

Battle Royale

30 players, 1 arena, 1 winner, who takes all IGT.

Team Deathmatch

Fight in a team of 2 or 3 players against other teams.

Training

Play just for fun and upgrade your gaming skills.

Game Features

Free to play Mobile gaming

No need to buy any gaming characters, weapons, land, or token. Just download and start playing.

Mobile Game

The game is available for all Android mobiles (iOS soon). You can play anywhere and anytime.

Game First - Crypto Later

You do not have to create a wallet or connect it to the game at the beginning. First, you play and have fun and earn rewards. Only then you do crypto learning.

How Do Players Earn?

There are many ways to earn tokens in the game. Just shoot, win, earn & repeat!

Here are some of the ways to make money in the game:

Daily rewards

Tournaments

NFT sales

Passive income

Premium pass

PVP fights

Why is ShootGun So Attractive?

This is an amazing game that allows you to do your favorite thing (play) and earn money from it. Also playing this shooting game, you earn project governance tokens and can participate in voting, choosing the path of development of the metaverse. Also, we must not forget that the platform provides an opportunity to receive, sell and create your own NFT. NFTs allow users to express themselves and earn good money. Don't miss such an amazing opportunity, be sure to test this game!

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Image Sourced from Pixabay