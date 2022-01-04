Crypto Betting Platform Polymarket Fined $1.4M, Regulators Say Markets Must Remain Robust, Transparent

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 4, 2022 8:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Betting Platform Polymarket Fined $1.4M, Regulators Say Markets Must Remain Robust, Transparent

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has fined decentralized betting market Polymarket $1.4 million for allegedly operating an “illegal unregistered or non-designated facility” since June 2020.

What Happened: According to a June 3 filing, the CFTC ordered Polymarket to pay a $1.4 million civil monetary penalty.

“All derivatives markets must operate within the bounds of the law regardless of the technology used, and particularly including those in the so-called decentralized finance or ‘DeFi’ space,” said Acting Director of Enforcement Vincent McGonagle.

“Market participants should proactively engage with the CFTC to ensure that our markets remain robust, transparent, and afford customers the protection provided under the CEA and our regulations,” he added.

Polymarket is a decentralized platform that lets users bet on the outcomes of various events, ranging from elections to court cases, along with crypto-related price targets and coronavirus developments, all using cryptocurrency.

The most popular betting market on the platform concerned whether Donald Trump would be inaugurated for a second presidential term on January 20th, 2021. That particular market saw an overall trade volume of $30.2 million.

Other popular ongoing bets include the percentage of US COVID-19 cases that are likely to be the omicron variant, floor prices for NFT projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club, and price targets for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), and Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA).

Polymarket took to Twitter to report that the company had reached a settlement with CFTC and stated that they were “excited to move forward” and focus on the future.

The CFTC also noted in the filing that the $1.4 million imposed monetary penalty had been considerably reduced in light of  Polymarket’s “substantial cooperation with the Division of Enforcement’s investigation.”

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Why Is Curve Dao Token Soaring Today While Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Dogecoin Tank?

Why Is Curve Dao Token Soaring Today While Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Dogecoin Tank?

Curve Dao Token (CRYPTO: CRV) traded 13.5% higher over 24 hours at $6.62 at press time early Tuesday. What’s Moving? The token associated with a decentralized exchange for stablecoins has shot up 28.2% over a seven-day period. read more
Will Bitcoin Retest The $42K Level From Here Or Move Higher? Here's What 4 Experts Are Saying

Will Bitcoin Retest The $42K Level From Here Or Move Higher? Here's What 4 Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) consolidated below the $47,000 level on Monday evening, here’s what four analysts and expert traders are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
These 3 Cryptocurrencies Saw Higher Developer Activity On GitHub Than Ethereum In 2021: Santiment

These 3 Cryptocurrencies Saw Higher Developer Activity On GitHub Than Ethereum In 2021: Santiment

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rival Cardano (ADA) emerged as the cryptocurrency with the highest development activity in 2021, according to a report by Santiment.  read more
Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 1.8% lower on the day it celebrated its 13th birthday as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.2% to $2.2 trillion. read more