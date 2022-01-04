This Dog-Charity-Themed Coin Is Up 270% Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: Zelda Inu (CRYPTO: ZLDA) is up 273% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.3696 at press time. The coin has surged more than 270% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Infinity Doge (CRYPTO: INFINITYDOGE) has gained 105% during the past 24 hours to $0.0000000005445 and Santa Floki (CRYPTO: HOHOHO) has risen 93% during the period to $0.0000003633.

Mars Inu (CRYPTO: MARSINU) is up 34% during the 24-hour period to $0.000000002232.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down almost 2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1701 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost almost 3% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003287.

Why It Matters: Zelda Inu says it is a token launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network that aims to help the dogs in need by funding the rescues that save them.

The coin took to Twitter to announce it has been newly listed on crytpo.com cryptocurrency exchange app and also retweeted a post that noted it already has a market capitalization of $4.7 million with 800 token holders.

#ZeldaInu @ZeldaInu fair launched and already sitting at $4.7 million mc with only 800 holders. Charity token. Audited. Team seem doxxed. Marketing plan also looks not bad. Recommend to follow.https://t.co/RnQF3ixTj4 TG: https://t.co/Lvm3oW83N6

WEB: https://t.co/UXuNZsxtkX pic.twitter.com/EM9EVOYdrg — crypto commissioner (@ccomissioner) January 2, 2022

Infinity Doge, which calls itself the “King of Memes,” says it supports animal shelter as well as environment issues and will reward users in Dogecoin.

The token announced on Twitter that it is newly listed on CoinMarketCap.

Big News

Infinity Doge is now Listed On CoinMarketCaphttps://t.co/iPC1Nvgk0Y Goo Vote

Thank you for your support Next Big Marketing

Goo Trending Coingekco Is Coming pic.twitter.com/UC0RObzJrJ — Infinity Doge (@InfinityDoge_) January 3, 2022

Santa Floki describes itself as a token on the BSC network that believes in the principles of sharing wealth through passive Binance USD income and plans to donate to charities such as “Save The Children.”

Mars Inu says it is a coin on the BSC network with automatic staking to reward its token holders.

The coin said on Twitter that it will launch its staking system within the next 48 hours.

We have every reason to be super bullish!#MARSINU DashBoardhttps://t.co/ipY6s003f0 Staking launch next 48hr with high APR

(Users receive all normal reflections while staked) p2e coming soon. 🛡We have passed Audit by Solidproof & Soken & TechRate

LP locked — Mars Inu (@MarsInuBsc) January 4, 2022

