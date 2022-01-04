This Dog-Charity-Themed Coin Is Up 270% Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump

byMadhukumar Warrier
January 3, 2022 10:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Dog-Charity-Themed Coin Is Up 270% Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: Zelda Inu (CRYPTO: ZLDA) is up 273% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.3696 at press time. The coin has surged more than 270% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Infinity Doge (CRYPTO: INFINITYDOGE) has gained 105% during the past 24 hours to $0.0000000005445 and Santa Floki (CRYPTO: HOHOHO) has risen 93% during the period to $0.0000003633.

Mars Inu (CRYPTO: MARSINU) is up 34% during the 24-hour period to $0.000000002232.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down almost 2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1701 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost almost 3% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003287.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Zelda Inu says it is a token launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network that aims to help the dogs in need by funding the rescues that save them.

The coin took to Twitter to announce it has been newly listed on crytpo.com cryptocurrency exchange app and also retweeted a post that noted it already has a market capitalization of $4.7 million with 800 token holders.

Infinity Doge, which calls itself the “King of Memes,” says it supports animal shelter as well as environment issues and will reward users in Dogecoin.

The token announced on Twitter that it is newly listed on CoinMarketCap.

Santa Floki describes itself as a token on the BSC network that believes in the principles of sharing wealth through passive Binance USD income and plans to donate to charities such as “Save The Children.”

Mars Inu says it is a coin on the BSC network with automatic staking to reward its token holders.

The coin said on Twitter that it will launch its staking system within the next 48 hours.

Read Next: 13 Fun Facts You May Not Know About Bitcoin On The Cryptocurrency's 13th Birthday

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 1.8% lower on the day it celebrated its 13th birthday as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.2% to $2.2 trillion. read more
Dogecoin Trades Flat To Start 2022: Is 'Pumping' From Elon Musk Only Way To Ensure A 'Happy New Year?'

Dogecoin Trades Flat To Start 2022: Is 'Pumping' From Elon Musk Only Way To Ensure A 'Happy New Year?'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded mostly unchanged early Monday morning at press time. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency fell 0.04% at $0.17 over 24 hours. For the week, the coin plunged 9.35%. read more
Dogecoin Knockoff Project Launches Meme-Coin Listing Tool To Compete With Likes of CoinMarketCap

Dogecoin Knockoff Project Launches Meme-Coin Listing Tool To Compete With Likes of CoinMarketCap

DogeBonk (DOBO), a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff project, is launching a new platform similar to price discovery websites CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko which would focus on meme coins. read more
This Knockoff Coin is Up 164% Today, Outperforming Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

This Knockoff Coin is Up 164% Today, Outperforming Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu traded muted. read more