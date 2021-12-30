Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
December 30, 2021 9:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) is up 14.33% at $1.66. The trading volume for this coin is currently $675.56 million, which is 47.37% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ALGO’s estimated market cap is $10,618,889,827.00.
    Circulating Supply: 6,366,695,713.61
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) increased by 9.79% to $28.88. The trading volume for this coin is currently $971.95 million, which is 34.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $8,259,936,007.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 285,025,293.24
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) increased by 8.35% to $225.38. Trading volume for this coin is 197.30 million, which is 1.58% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,085,878,000.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,054,733.97
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) is up 7.82% at $5.87. The trading volume for this coin is currently $41.98 million, which is 104.96% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,522,034,567.00.
    Circulating Supply: 258,628,753.00
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) rose 7.22% to $4.87 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 36.48 million, which is 62.18% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,800,432,699.00.
    Circulating Supply: 367,204,495.00
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Oasis Network (CRYPTO: ROSE) rose 6.23% to $0.4 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $268.73 million, which is 154.08% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,402,860,521.00.
    Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 5.01% at $14.9. The trading volume for this coin is currently $908.64 million, which is 183.54% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $9,024,158,836.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 599,986,960.23
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Magic Internet Money (CRYPTO: MIM) fell 1.09% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $281.77 million, which is 61.25% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MIM’s estimated market cap is $4,523,446,331.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 4,519,748,141.25
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Dai (CRYPTO: DAI) fell 1.08% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Dai’s current trading volume totals $311.77 million, a 48.46% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $DAI’s estimated market cap is $8,922,071,142.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 8,912,320,338.70
    Max Supply: 8,912,320,338.70
  • cUSDC (CRYPTO: CUSDC) declined by 1.06% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. cUSDC’s current trading volume totals $81.36 million, a 53.33% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CUSDC’s estimated market cap is $3,154,754,016.00.
    Circulating Supply: 140,678,610,367.46
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • cDAI (CRYPTO: CDAI) fell 1.05% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 37.55 million, which is 26.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CDAI’s estimated market cap is $3,744,020,048.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 171,852,221,411.24
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) decreased by 1.05% to $0.23 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 85.47 million, which is 60.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ONE’s estimated market cap is $2,668,194,779.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 11,485,374,662.10
    Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79
  • USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) declined by 1.04% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.82 billion, which is 14.78% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 42,236,576,792.00.
    Circulating Supply: 42,217,371,100.63
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) declined by 1.02% to $34.76 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $343.56 million, a 83.63% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,589,873,980.00.
    Circulating Supply: 131,961,717.02
    Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Cryptocurrency Algorand's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Algorand's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Algorand's (CRYPTO: ALGO) price has increased 4.68% over the past 24 hours to $1.71. Over the past week, ALGO has experienced an uptick of over 33.0%, moving from $1.29 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.56. read more
Cryptocurrency Algorand's Price Increased More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Algorand's Price Increased More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Algorand's (CRYPTO: ALGO) price has increased 5.21% over the past 24 hours to $1.47. Over the past week, ALGO has experienced an uptick of over 3.0%, moving from $1.42 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.56. read more
Cryptocurrency Algorand Up More Than 4% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Algorand Up More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Algorand's (CRYPTO: ALGO) price has risen 4.72% to $1.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% gain, moving from $1.32 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.56. read more