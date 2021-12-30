Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) is up 14.33% at $1.66. The trading volume for this coin is currently $675.56 million, which is 47.37% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ALGO’s estimated market cap is $10,618,889,827.00.
Circulating Supply: 6,366,695,713.61
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) increased by 9.79% to $28.88. The trading volume for this coin is currently $971.95 million, which is 34.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $8,259,936,007.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 285,025,293.24
Max Supply: Not Available
- Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) increased by 8.35% to $225.38. Trading volume for this coin is 197.30 million, which is 1.58% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,085,878,000.00.
Circulating Supply: 18,054,733.97
Max Supply: Not Available
- Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) is up 7.82% at $5.87. The trading volume for this coin is currently $41.98 million, which is 104.96% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,522,034,567.00.
Circulating Supply: 258,628,753.00
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) rose 7.22% to $4.87 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 36.48 million, which is 62.18% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,800,432,699.00.
Circulating Supply: 367,204,495.00
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Oasis Network (CRYPTO: ROSE) rose 6.23% to $0.4 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $268.73 million, which is 154.08% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,402,860,521.00.
Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 5.01% at $14.9. The trading volume for this coin is currently $908.64 million, which is 183.54% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $9,024,158,836.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 599,986,960.23
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
LOSERS
- Magic Internet Money (CRYPTO: MIM) fell 1.09% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $281.77 million, which is 61.25% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MIM’s estimated market cap is $4,523,446,331.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 4,519,748,141.25
Max Supply: Not Available
- Dai (CRYPTO: DAI) fell 1.08% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Dai’s current trading volume totals $311.77 million, a 48.46% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $DAI’s estimated market cap is $8,922,071,142.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 8,912,320,338.70
Max Supply: 8,912,320,338.70
- cUSDC (CRYPTO: CUSDC) declined by 1.06% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. cUSDC’s current trading volume totals $81.36 million, a 53.33% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CUSDC’s estimated market cap is $3,154,754,016.00.
Circulating Supply: 140,678,610,367.46
Max Supply: Not Available
- cDAI (CRYPTO: CDAI) fell 1.05% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 37.55 million, which is 26.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CDAI’s estimated market cap is $3,744,020,048.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 171,852,221,411.24
Max Supply: Not Available
- Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) decreased by 1.05% to $0.23 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 85.47 million, which is 60.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ONE’s estimated market cap is $2,668,194,779.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 11,485,374,662.10
Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79
- USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) declined by 1.04% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.82 billion, which is 14.78% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 42,236,576,792.00.
Circulating Supply: 42,217,371,100.63
Max Supply: Not Available
- Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) declined by 1.02% to $34.76 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $343.56 million, a 83.63% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,589,873,980.00.
Circulating Supply: 131,961,717.02
Max Supply: 210,700,000.00
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.