Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) is up 14.33% at $1.66. The trading volume for this coin is currently $675.56 million, which is 47.37% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ALGO’s estimated market cap is $10,618,889,827.00.

Circulating Supply: 6,366,695,713.61

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 285,025,293.24

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,054,733.97

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 258,628,753.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 367,204,495.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 599,986,960.23

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

Magic Internet Money (CRYPTO: MIM) fell 1.09% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $281.77 million, which is 61.25% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MIM’s estimated market cap is $4,523,446,331.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 4,519,748,141.25

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 8,912,320,338.70

Max Supply: 8,912,320,338.70

Circulating Supply: 140,678,610,367.46

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 171,852,221,411.24

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 11,485,374,662.10

Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

Circulating Supply: 42,217,371,100.63

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 131,961,717.02

Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.