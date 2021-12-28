Tuesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) increased by 5.43% to $1.48. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $296.88 million, a 158.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $4,186,632,774.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 938,916,983.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86

Max Supply: 250,000,000.00

LOSERS

Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) decreased by 5.37% to $0.29 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 703.29 thousand, which is 55.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD’s estimated market cap is $2,766,641,525.00.

Circulating Supply: 9,728,252,846.00

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 101,860,659,284.31

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 240,092,131,274.56

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.40

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 4,519,748,141.25

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 157,723,680.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.