Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
December 28, 2021 9:26 am
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) rose 16.07% to $9.34 over the past 24 hours. Sushi’s current trading volume totals $1.34 billion, a 316.12% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SUSHI’s estimated market cap is $1,806,133,889.00.
    Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
    Max Supply: 250,000,000.00
  • IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) rose 5.79% to $1.48 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $184.27 million, a 60.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $4,101,204,284.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) is up 5.55% at $45.49. The trading volume for this coin is currently $93.12 million, which is 344.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CVX’s estimated market cap is $2,000,941,991.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 43,654,171.41
    Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
  • Spell Token (CRYPTO: SPELL) is up 2.7% at $0.02. Spell Token’s current trading volume totals $216.54 million, a 207.59% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SPELL’s estimated market cap is $1,939,257,705.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 78,784,854,017.32
    Max Supply: 210,000,000,000.00
  • Bitkub Coin (CRYPTO: KUB) increased by 1.75% to $14.93. Bitkub Coin’s current trading volume totals $140.77 million, a 792.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KUB’s estimated market cap is $1,328,535,115.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 88,750,000.02
    Max Supply: 110,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) declined by 2.81% to $2.42 over the past 24 hours. NEXO’s current trading volume totals $11.03 million, a 4.81% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,359,736,213.00.
    Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) decreased by 2.8% to $454.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.94 billion, which is 65.54% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,639,701,210.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,939,893.65
    Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) fell 2.48% to $4.8 over the past 24 hours. Tezos’s current trading volume totals $295.79 million, a 22.02% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,199,181,156.00.
    Circulating Supply: 871,314,960.58
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) decreased by 2.46% to $115.09 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.22 billion, which is 4.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 28,130,078,309.00.
    Circulating Supply: 243,242,335.24
    Max Supply: 720,000,000.00
  • Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) fell 1.91% to $280.39 over the past 24 hours. Aave’s current trading volume totals $811.16 million, a 199.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,805,984,616.00.
    Circulating Supply: 13,451,855.40
    Max Supply: 16,000,000.00
  • Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) decreased by 1.61% to $0.31 over the past 24 hours. Radix’s current trading volume totals $921.52 thousand, a 41.23% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,007,581,818.00.
    Circulating Supply: 9,727,976,620.61
    Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
  • Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) fell 1.26% to $38.05 over the past 24 hours. Filecoin’s current trading volume totals $1.15 billion, a 41.1% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,457,704,894.00.
    Circulating Supply: 142,657,505.00
    Max Supply: 1,970,914,424.00

