Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) rose 16.07% to $9.34 over the past 24 hours. Sushi’s current trading volume totals $1.34 billion, a 316.12% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SUSHI’s estimated market cap is $1,806,133,889.00.

Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86

Max Supply: 250,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 43,654,171.41

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 78,784,854,017.32

Max Supply: 210,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 88,750,000.02

Max Supply: 110,000,000.00

LOSERS

NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) declined by 2.81% to $2.42 over the past 24 hours. NEXO’s current trading volume totals $11.03 million, a 4.81% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,359,736,213.00.

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 18,939,893.65

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 871,314,960.58

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 243,242,335.24

Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 13,451,855.40

Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 9,727,976,620.61

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 142,657,505.00

Max Supply: 1,970,914,424.00

