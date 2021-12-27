Two Brothers Hit A $9M Jackpot With Shiba Inu, Now Investing In A Metaverse Game

Two brothers who struck gold with a Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) investment have decided to put their newly-earned wealth into a play-to-earn metaverse game.

See Also: WHAT IS THE METAVERSE?

What Happened: The game called Legends of Bezogia was developed thanks to the support of numerous crypto influencers including the so-called "Shiba brothers" Tommy and James, according to a Cointelegraph report. The two invested a total of $7,900 into SHIB which grew into a bag worth $9 million.

They leveraged the money to join the Bezoge Earth project which features a community-run, decentralized meme coin called Bezoge Earth (CRYPTO: BEZOGE). The crypto is used in it own Meme Metaverse, being the aforementioned game.

The two brothers say they believe that Legends of Bezogia could end up being the next Shiba Inu with its virtual world featuring tokenized in-game assets and a decentralized finance (DeFi) system featuring non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Playing pays off in tokens that can then be spent on in-game assets that have very real value.

The game is currently still in its alpha testing stage ahead of its launch on PC that will be followed by Android, Mac and iOS versions as well.

Bezogi, the playable characters of the game, are NFTs with their own attributes that can be freely exchanged on marketplaces such as OpenSea. The creatures can also be brought together to create all-new Bezogies that could end up being rare, epic or purebred.

Related Link: Animalia Brings Intriguing Storylines to NFT Gaming

Photo: Courtesy of bezogia.com