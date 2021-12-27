Ethereum Whale Moves 5,000 ETH Off Binance

byBenzinga Insights
December 27, 2021 12:09 pm
What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $20,285,923 worth of Ethereum off Binance.

The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:

0x8f27fa136ff4da1796368380019029d81d12d06d

Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.

Ethereum whales that run their own validator nodes (costing 32 ETH each) must send their Ether to the Ethereum 2.0 beacon chain, which is then locked up until the launch of Ethereum 2.0 in 2022.

According to Glassnode, only 12.22% of the total supply remains liquid across all centralized exchanges.

The removal of ETH from an exchange reduces potential sell side pressure, allowing the price of Ether to increase more easily.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 0% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

