Four Years Later, What Bitcoin Means to Retail Traders

Demand for Micros

Based on increasing client demand and robust growth in the bitcoin futures markets, especially from retail traders, CME launched Micro Bitcoin futures earlier this year to add more granularity to trading and risk management strategies. Unlike the traditional CME Bitcoin future, which is sized at five bitcoin per contract unit, the new Micro contract ($MBT) is equivalent to 1/50 the size of this contract. Identical to standard CME Bitcoin futures, the Micro futures have a cash settlement and do not involve the exchange of bitcoin; therefore, no digital wallet is necessary to trade them.

According to Interactive Brokers Executive Vice President of Marketing and Product Development Steve Sanders, Interactive Brokers is seeing approximately “double the trades and triple the contracts.” He also added that about 65% of traded contracts come from outside the U.S., showing truly global demand for the new micro product. Since its launch in May, CME Micro Bitcoin futures have reached an average daily volume of 21,000 contracts.

Futures in general can have many advantages versus trading in a cash market. While the cash market refers to the buying and selling of physical assets, the futures market deals with the buying and selling of future obligations to make or take delivery instead of the actual asset. Futures contracts open the markets to investors/traders since they may be able to participate in markets where they would not otherwise have access. Most futures contracts offer a considerable amount of leverage and can be extremely capital-efficient, though margin requirements do exist. Most futures markets offer high liquidity, especially in the case of currencies, indexes and commonly traded commodities. This affords ease of access to these markets.

The major difference from the launch of CME Bitcoin futures in 2017 to now is major acceptance from institutional firms and the presence of an established futures contract. This has directly impacted the retail trader as it has made it much easier to participate in the market. Regardless of the future of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the ever-growing popularity continues to gain traction, and it is likely the cryptocurrency macro environment will continue to adapt as needed.

