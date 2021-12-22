AXL Native Token Launches Pre-Sale

One of the innovative decentralized exchanges (DEX) disrupting the crypto industry has launched a pre-sale for its native token, $AXL, on December 18. The pre-sale will last for 10 days and end on December 28. AXL is a multi-chain DEX offering Smart Routing to traders.

AXL supports multi-chain coins on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum networks. AXL allows standard DeFi features such as yield farming, staking, lending, borrowing liquidity pool creation and supply, newer projects such as NFT minting and trading, and IDOs sales. AXL allows traders to explore all these without leaving either of the two supported blockchains.

What Challenges is AXL Addressing in DeFi?

The DeFi space is the largest in crypto. DeFi products are famous for removing certain limitations of centralized exchanges (CEXs). DEXs offer a wide range of benefits that CExs don’t show yet, and they have their challenges. DEX users sometimes find it tricky or difficult to use the various platforms due to these issues:

Single-Chain Use

Many DEXs only permit trading coins on one blockchain. Users will have to purchase coins on that blockchain and send them to such DEXs before the swap. This challenge limits trading efficiency, and traders find it difficult to enjoy certain benefits.

High Transaction, Swap, and Minting Fees

High swap fees impact the total value of coins sent or received. This challenge impacts NFT minting. The high cost of minting NFTs increases the entry barrier for many NFT enthusiasts.

Slow Transactions

For a long time now, Ethereum has experienced specific challenges; slow network and high transaction fees. Despite a recent network upgrade, Ethereum has not achieved the speed to match current market demands. Yet, Ethereum is currently the most influential blockchain in DeFi.

Decision Making

Most DeFi platforms permit users to make decisions that govern them. Yet, users don’t always have the final say on the future of such projects.

Custodial Pool

CEXs have custody of investors’ funds at all times, exposing them to losses during hacking attacks.

How is AXL Addressing These Challenges?

AXL is an ecosystem in which traders can perform any DeFi activity. AXL deploys several essential features that overcome those challenges.

Smart Routing

AXL algorithm canvasses Ethereum and BSC to find the best swap prices for users. Smart Routing helps users to find the best transactions and save money.

Interoperability and Lower Fees

AXL’s interoperability feature permits multi-chain swaps without exiting either platform. Interoperability reduces transaction fees. AXL deploys a multi-chain protocol that allows tokens from both Ethereum and BSC blockchains to be swapped easily and quickly without delay.

AXL Token

The multifunctional AXL native token performs several functions on the DEX. Users vote with AXL, reduce their transaction fees and receive AXL rewards. The token pre-sale begins on December 18. AXL is one of the core features of AXL DEX. With it, users have unlimited access to AXL.

DeFi Features

AXL allows users to enjoy DeFi by providing non-custodial liquidity, staking, lending, borrowing, and yield farming. AXL, through those features, will enable users to enjoy true decentralization in a safe and secure exchange where they have custody of their funds at all times!

NFTs Marketplace

THE AXL NFT marketplace allows users to mint NFTs at low costs, reducing the use of earned AXL. Users can also trade to hold NFTs on AXL. AXL supports ten thousand NFTs, with more to be added.

Rewards System

Traders can accumulate liquidity points and exchange them for AXL. They can then use the AXL to vote, stake, trade, or purchase other tokens in the future. AXL will also launch its AXLSAS token, a reward token for AXL DEX.

AXL Tokenomics

AXL has launched the pre-sale event of its native token AXLE. The pre-sale is in two phases: the pre-sale and the public sale. The pre-sale of the token takes place on the official website, NFTb, and BitMart.

AXL total supply caps at 100 billion, and only 25% of that is available for pre-sale. The pre-sale price of AXL is $0.00075 per 1 AXL. The tokens bought during the pre-sale are locked until the main sale ends.

How to Purchase AXL

Users can purchase AXL using BNB or Ethereum on BSC and Ethereum blockchains. The Ethereum must be ERC-20 compliant.

Purchasing on AXL Website

Fund your Metamask wallet with your desired amount of BNB or ETH. Connect your Metamask wallet to AXL, and swap them for AXL. Users can purchase through the mobile and desktop versions of Metamask.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.