Tuesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

by Benzinga Insights
December 21, 2021 5:33 pm
Tuesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) increased by 17.38% to $1.28. IOTA's current trading volume totals $133.31 million, a 11.08% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $3,554,586,708.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) is up 14.75% at $35.96. The trading volume for this coin is currently $25.55 million, which is 38.92% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,523,326,057.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 42,487,250.42
  • Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
  • Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) is up 14.43% at $2.34. Loopring's current trading volume totals $391.23 million, a 45.02% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,902,557,380.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
  • Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
  • The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) increased by 11.7% to $0.7. Trading volume for this coin is 187.92 million, which is 10.45% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GRT's estimated market cap is $3,677,328,758.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 5,253,842,029.00
  • Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 9.7% to $88.73 over the past 24 hours. Terra's current trading volume totals $3.04 billion, a 118.63% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LUNA's estimated market cap is $32,838,766,350.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 370,538,699.55
  • Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) rose 6.92% to $23.25 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos's current trading volume totals $299.67 million, a 64.65% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ATOM's estimated market cap is $6,610,186,943.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 284,012,627.32
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) increased by 6.78% to $4.75. The trading volume for this coin is currently $28.14 million, which is 59.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OSMO's estimated market cap is $1,199,462,129.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 252,053,710.00
  • Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) decreased by 6.64% to $54.19 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 61.95 million, which is 29.96% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,699,593,393.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00
  • Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
  • LINK (CRYPTO: LN) declined by 2.18% to $221.09 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $7.51 million, which is 25.68% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,321,388,765.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 5,976,012.51
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) declined by 2.15% to $0.31 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 70.51 million, which is 63.82% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HBAR's estimated market cap is $5,625,037,772.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 18,307,978,353.00
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) decreased by 1.85% to $11.94 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap's current trading volume totals $143.48 million, a 54.77% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,997,813,785.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 251,062,834.59
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) declined by 1.84% to $2.23 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $11.55 million, which is 0.12% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,246,860,906.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
  • Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) declined by 1.15% to $3.81 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.22 million, which is 81.58% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CEL's estimated market cap is $1,612,800,962.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Frax (CRYPTO: FRAX) declined by 1.09% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Frax's current trading volume totals $20.51 million, a 5.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $FRAX's estimated market cap is $1,510,743,558.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 1,510,574,681.91
  • Max Supply: 1,510,574,681.91

