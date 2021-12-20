99% Of Bitcoin Volume Is Managed By Whales And Institutions: Analysis

bySamyuktha Sriram
December 20, 2021 11:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
99% Of Bitcoin Volume Is Managed By Whales And Institutions: Analysis

According to data from The Block, whales and institutions account for nearly the entirety of Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) transaction volume.

What Happened: On Sunday, on-chain analysis shared by The Block revealed that 99.3% of Bitcoin’s total volume is managed by whales and institutions.

“Large transactions volume acts as a proxy to institutional and "whales" activity,” stated The Block in a tweet.

“The aggregate volume transferred in transactions of over $100k increased by a factor of 4 from an average of $450B per week in January to $1.9T in November.”

Another report from on-chain analytics platform Santiment shows that the number of Bitcoin addresses that hold between 100 and 1000 BTC has grown considerably in the last 10 weeks.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $45,922, down 2.6% in the last 24 hours. The leading digital asset had a trading volume of $31.0 billion and accounted for 40.6% of the crypto market.

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Ray Dalio Reveals He Owns Ethereum And Bitcoin, Views Cash As 'Worst Investment'

Ray Dalio Reveals He Owns Ethereum And Bitcoin, Views Cash As 'Worst Investment'

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio revealed that he has added Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to his personal investment portfolio. read more
Is Bitcoin Trying To Go Full-Circle? When Will Ethereum Consolidation End? Here's What These 4 Analysts And Traders Have To Say

Is Bitcoin Trying To Go Full-Circle? When Will Ethereum Consolidation End? Here's What These 4 Analysts And Traders Have To Say

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continued to extend losses heading into the penultimate week of this year, here’s what four an read more
These 5 Cryptos Struck Big Gains Last Week Even As Bitcoin Slumped — Sign Of Trouble For The Apex Crypto Heading Into 2022?

These 5 Cryptos Struck Big Gains Last Week Even As Bitcoin Slumped — Sign Of Trouble For The Apex Crypto Heading Into 2022?

These five coins stuck big gains even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) failed to impress last week — now an analyst says that some of these could spell trouble for the apex cryptocurrency going into the next year. read more
Elon Musk Sued By Tesla Investor, Oracle-Cerner Deal Expected Today, Bitcoin Downtrend And More: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Elon Musk Sued By Tesla Investor, Oracle-Cerner Deal Expected Today, Bitcoin Downtrend And More: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into Christmas week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more