Decentraland, Uniswap Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Spell Token (CRYPTO: SPELL) is up 19.23% at $0.02. Spell Token's current trading volume totals $83.84 million, a 48.54% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,259,700,792.00.

78,279,005,094.55 Max Supply: 210,000,000,000.00

210,000,000,000.00 Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) rose 19.13% to $0.3 over the past 24 hours. Hedera's current trading volume totals $198.75 million, a 0.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBAR's estimated market cap is $5,512,565,330.00 as of today.

18,287,755,431.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) increased by 14.24% to $194.32. The trading volume for this coin is currently $495.10 million, which is 82.06% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AAVE's estimated market cap is $2,607,468,774.00.

13,438,209.93 Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

16,000,000.00 Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) is up 10.14% at $205.45. Compound's current trading volume totals $224.95 million, a 59.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $COMP's estimated market cap is $1,289,144,121.00.

6,275,832.00 Max Supply: 10,000,000.00

10,000,000.00 Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) is up 9.06% at $3.41. Trading volume for this coin is 901.55 million, which is 40.36% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MANA's estimated market cap is $4,530,000,583.00.

1,327,372,145.99 Max Supply: 2,193,932,927.32

2,193,932,927.32 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 8.97% to $72.34 over the past 24 hours. Terra's current trading volume totals $1.95 billion, a 40.98% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LUNA's estimated market cap is $27,050,454,562.00. Circulating Supply: 375,050,702.99 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

452,999,641.46 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) declined by 2.74% to $30.94 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 301.04 million, which is 41.74% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OKB's estimated market cap is $8,128,933,724.00 as of today.

262,680,011.32 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) fell 2.52% to $258.64 over the past 24 hours. Elrond's current trading volume totals $238.81 million, a 12.27% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $EGLD's estimated market cap is $5,234,356,950.00.

20,242,197.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) fell 1.95% to $2.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 52.50 million, which is 34.55% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $STX's estimated market cap is $2,252,116,298.00.

1,052,561,461.69 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) decreased by 1.71% to $8.44 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 167.61 million, which is 44.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,919,031,337.00.

582,720,036.94 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

1,000,000,000.00 Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) decreased by 1.39% to $181.27 over the past 24 hours. Monero's current trading volume totals $102.45 million, a 51.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,272,152,106.00.

18,048,329.76 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) decreased by 1.28% to $23.67 over the past 24 hours. Internet Computer's current trading volume totals $197.21 million, a 45.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ICP's estimated market cap is $4,509,793,427.00. Circulating Supply: 190,384,393.09

469,213,710.00 KuCoin Token (CRYPTO: KCS) fell 1.23% to $21.38 over the past 24 hours. KuCoin Token's current trading volume totals $12.94 million, a 54.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,648,798,463.00.

77,073,331.00 Max Supply: Not Available

