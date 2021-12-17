EXCLUSIVE: Nifty Gateway Announces Location Of Metaverse Headquarters

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 17, 2021 4:07 pm
EXCLUSIVE: Nifty Gateway Announces Location Of Metaverse Headquarters

Nifty Gateway — a major non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace — has announced where its metaverse headquarters will be located.

What Happened: Nifty Gateway announced that Somnium Space (CRYPTO: CUBE) will host its metaverse headquarters and that they will be built today, in an announcement exclusively shared with Benzinga on Friday.

The headquarters will be co-branded with Gemini — the crypto exchange that owns the NFT marketplace in question — and will be called "Gemini x Nifty Gateway HQ" and be used as an in-world gallery and event space.

To celebrate its newly-built digital headquarters, Nifty Gateway is hosting a grand opening parcel party at 4 p.m. ET with meta-performers Oly singing, SCessions rapping and Blake Hotz DJ’ing. Anyone can participate in the party via web browser or a PC-enabled VR headset by using a Somnium Space account.

CUBE Price Action: As of press time, Somnium Space Cubes are trading at $11.75 after losing about 5.2% of their value over the last 24 hours.

