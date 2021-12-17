NFT Of Wikipedia's First Edit Sells For $750,000 At Christie's

A non-fungible token (NFT) representing the first-ever edit made on a Wikipedia page was sold for a staggering price, as well as another NFT representing the pink iMac that the online encyclopedia's co-founder Jimmy Wales used to create the website.

What Happened: Christie’s completed an auction of two Wikipedia-related NFTs created by Wales himself, according to a Cointelegraph report.

The sale was titled "The Birth of Wikipedia" and included an NFT representing Wikiped'as first edit — sold for $750,000 — and a photo of the Strawberry iMac used by Wales to create the service which sold for $187,500.

The first of the two NFTs shows the original Wikipedia layout from 2001 and is based on the earliest preserved source code. It also allows the owner of the token to edit the page and let a timer later reset it to its original state.

Christie’s senior specialist Peter Klarnet said the auction "underscores the burgeoning interest in the history of the internet among collectors.”

The proceeds of the sale will support Wales’ alternative social media network pilot project WT.Social.