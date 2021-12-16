Ethereum And Terra Amongst Top Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) increased by 11.43% to $3.93. Celo's current trading volume totals $75.00 million, a 36.38% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CELO's estimated market cap is $1,438,119,682.00 as of today.

367,204,495.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

1,000,000,000.00 Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) is up 10.49% at $3.97. Curve DAO Token's current trading volume totals $405.81 million, a 5.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,551,593,959.00.

391,958,099.39 Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

3,303,030,299.00 Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) is up 10.26% at $46.48. Trading volume for this coin is 68.40 million, which is 27.84% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AR's estimated market cap is $2,338,237,463.00.

50,108,502.00 Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

66,000,000.00 Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) rose 8.55% to $30.99 over the past 24 hours. Convex Finance's current trading volume totals $14.26 million, a 23.68% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,290,597,247.00.

41,637,866.45 Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

100,000,000.00 Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) increased by 8.02% to $12.21. Kadena's current trading volume totals $79.06 million, a 89.39% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KDA's estimated market cap is $1,976,817,279.00 as of today.

161,591,762.48 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

1,000,000,000.00 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 6.28% at $67.39. Terra's current trading volume totals $1.82 billion, a 31.73% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LUNA's estimated market cap is $25,409,914,830.00 as of today.

376,278,866.77 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

1,000,000,000.00 Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) rose 5.12% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 143.84 million, which is 38.04% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,315,382,914.00.

11,469,078,641.10 Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

LOSERS

FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) decreased by 1.43% to $38.93 over the past 24 hours. FTX Token's current trading volume totals $63.82 million, a 85.65% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 5,425,947,162.00.

139,132,501.02 Max Supply: 335,001,837.09

335,001,837.09 Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) fell 1.41% to $22.41 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 324.47 million, which is 64.26% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ATOM's estimated market cap is $6,365,461,825.00.

284,012,627.32 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) declined by 1.34% to $37.73 over the past 24 hours. Filecoin's current trading volume totals $291.28 million, a 69.83% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $FIL's estimated market cap is $5,260,188,956.00 as of today.

139,236,394.00 Max Supply: 1,970,983,715.00

1,970,983,715.00 OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) decreased by 1.21% to $31.67 over the past 24 hours. OKB's current trading volume totals $887.41 million, a 74.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 8,320,449,708.00.

262,680,011.32 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) decreased by 1.16% to $133.56 over the past 24 hours. Dash's current trading volume totals $190.20 million, a 50.12% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $DASH's estimated market cap is $1,402,142,614.00 as of today.

10,481,708.94 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) fell 1.09% to $48772 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC's current trading volume totals $4.02 million, a 30.79% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,920,497,961.00.

39,884.08 Max Supply: 39,884.08

39,884.08 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) decreased by 1.03% to $4033.47 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 20.54 billion, which is 6.86% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 479,069,882,628.00.

118,767,162.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.