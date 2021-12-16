Is Litecoin In Trouble?

byTyler Bundy
December 16, 2021 4:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Litecoin In Trouble?

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) shares are trading slightly lower Thursday as the cryptocurrency market is seeing a relatively flat day. Litecoin looks to have fallen below a key support level and could be beginning a downtrend if unable to cross back above the support level.

Litecoin was down 1.80% at $151.28 Thursday afternoon at publication.

See Related: Why The Dogecoin, Litecoin Downturn Could Slam This Penny Stock Crypto Miner

Litecoin Daily Chart Analysis

  • The crypto looked to have broken out of an ascending triangle pattern but recently fell below the resistance level from the pattern as well as the higher low trendline. This shows bears have taken over the crypto and are pushing it lower.
  • The crypto trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This shows the crypto is trading with bearish sentiment and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been fading lower since mid-November and now sits at 37. This shows the crypto is seeing much more selling pressure than buying pressure. If the RSI falls below the 30 mark it will enter into the oversold area and see a heavy amount of sellers.

ltcdaily12-16-21.jpg

What’s Next For Litecoin?

Sellers came into the crypto and it fell below the higher low trendline showing that higher lows were unable to be formed anymore. This shows that the bullish trend is no longer valid unless the price can cross back above this level soon. The cross below the moving averages and this trendline show that bears have taken control of the crypto. Bears want to see the price continue to fall, while bulls are looking for a bounce-back above the support level.

Photo: Michael Fortsch via Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Robinhood Adds Crypto Gift Capability To Platform: Now You Can Send Bitcoin, Doge Presents

Robinhood Adds Crypto Gift Capability To Platform: Now You Can Send Bitcoin, Doge Presents

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has announced a gifting option just in time for the holidays that has the potential to "keep on giving." read more
Cryptocurrency Litecoin Up More Than 4% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Litecoin Up More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Litecoin's (CRYPTO: LTC) price has risen 4.6% to $155.29. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% loss, moving from $159.72 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $410.26. read more
Is Dogecoin Playing Dead? Here's What You Need To Know As It Slides Lower Alongside Ethereum And Litecoin

Is Dogecoin Playing Dead? Here's What You Need To Know As It Slides Lower Alongside Ethereum And Litecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) shares are trading significantly lower Monday as the crypto market is seeing a large dip. read more
Cryptocurrency Litecoin Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Litecoin Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Litecoin's (CRYPTO: LTC) price has decreased 8.04% over the past 24 hours to $148.24, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -2.0%, moving from $151.93 to its current price. read more