Nexo Lists Luna On Its Trading Platform

bySamyuktha Sriram
December 16, 2021 11:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Nexo Lists Luna On Its Trading Platform

Digital asset lending and trading platform Nexo has added layer 1 blockchain Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) to its list of supported assets.

What Happened: As of Monday, users can now buy, swap, earn and borrow against LUNA on the Nexo platform.

Rates for borrowing against LUNA are as low as zero APR, while users can earn up to 8% interest on the digital asset paid out daily.

The supported trading pairs include LUNA/USDT, LUNA/USDC, LUNA/BTC, LUNA/BNB, LUNA/USDх, LUNA/EURх, and LUNA/GBPх.

LUNA’S price has surged by 20% in the last 24 hours and was trading at $67.12 on Thursday morning.

The coin has been one of the biggest of the year, outpacing Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) gains year-to-date. LUNA has surged an astounding 12,200% since January and reached an all-time high of $78.19 in October.

What Else: Nexo has also partnered with crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital to launch a new NFT Lending Desk service for OTC clients.

This makes Nexo the first crypto lender to launch a crypto credit backed by NFTs and the first institution in the blockchain space to offer art financing services for the asset class.

“We are happy to partner with Nexo and demonstrate our recognition of NFTs’ promise as a financial instrument — one that requires appropriate, high-quality financial tools to be fully leveraged,” Three Arrows Capital Director Kyle Davies said in a statement.

Photo by Fábio Lucas on Unsplash.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Robinhood Adds Crypto Gift Capability To Platform: Now You Can Send Bitcoin, Doge Presents

Robinhood Adds Crypto Gift Capability To Platform: Now You Can Send Bitcoin, Doge Presents

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has announced a gifting option just in time for the holidays that has the potential to "keep on giving." read more
As Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise After Fed Ramps up Tapering, Here's What 5 Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise After Fed Ramps up Tapering, Here's What 5 Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rose following the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, here’s w read more
Why Is Ethereum Rival Solana Shooting Up Today?

Why Is Ethereum Rival Solana Shooting Up Today?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) rose 7.22% to $175.26 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. What’s Moving? The token of the blockchain project known for scalability and speed has fallen 8.19% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Why Is Ethereum Rival Crypto Avalanche Shooting Higher Today?

Why Is Ethereum Rival Crypto Avalanche Shooting Higher Today?

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) traded 19.16% higher over 24 hours at $105.42 leading up to Thursday night. read more