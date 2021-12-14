Tuesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) increased by 369.09% to $114.36. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $505.60, a 100.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $2,144,942,061.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.40

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 132,521,607,966.43

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 248,878,357.87

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 159,308,566.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 869,741,969.51

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 977,350,240.58

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 4.74% to $3.46 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $404.44 thousand, a 67.62% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,237,414,123.00.

Circulating Supply: 939,625,671.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32

Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 913,364,619.22

Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 367,204,495.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

Circulating Supply: 18,923,857.89

Max Supply: Not Available

