Tuesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) increased by 369.09% to $114.36. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $505.60, a 100.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $2,144,942,061.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.40
Max Supply: Not Available
- Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) increased by 18.33% to $0.18. The trading volume for this coin is currently $5.62 billion, which is 179.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $24,483,177,860.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 132,521,607,966.43
Max Supply: Not Available
- PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) is up 13.54% at $12.43. PancakeSwap’s current trading volume totals $229.21 million, a 29.78% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,098,616,735.00.
Circulating Supply: 248,878,357.87
Max Supply: Not Available
- OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) rose 11.44% to $29.59 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $948.64 million, which is 91.58% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,794,067,824.00.
Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32
Max Supply: Not Available
- Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) is up 10.78% at $9.93. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $159.10 million, a 22.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,604,829,647.00.
Circulating Supply: 159,308,566.25
Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
- Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) increased by 10.5% to $4.41. Trading volume for this coin is 404.98 million, which is 15.62% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,841,950,362.00.
Circulating Supply: 869,741,969.51
Max Supply: Not Available
- EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) increased by 9.3% to $3.36. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.39 billion, which is 14.02% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,285,736,945.00.
Circulating Supply: 977,350,240.58
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 4.74% to $3.46 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $404.44 thousand, a 67.62% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,237,414,123.00.
Circulating Supply: 939,625,671.90
Max Supply: Not Available
- Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) fell 2.79% to $0.49 over the past 24 hours. Gala’s current trading volume totals $764.63 million, a 11.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $GALA’s estimated market cap is $3,718,536,349.00.
Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32
Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00
- BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) decreased by 2.66% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $395.64 million, a 31.82% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,651,841,720.00.
Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) decreased by 1.91% to $4.69 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 586.14 million, which is 47.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND’s estimated market cap is $4,296,030,374.00.
Circulating Supply: 913,364,619.22
Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00
- Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) decreased by 1.8% to $3.38 over the past 24 hours. Celo’s current trading volume totals $31.66 million, a 73.71% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,241,015,422.00.
Circulating Supply: 367,204,495.00
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) decreased by 1.76% to $171.37 over the past 24 hours. Quant’s current trading volume totals $43.57 million, a 53.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $QNT’s estimated market cap is $2,290,759,628.00.
Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47
Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
- Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.44% to $123.78 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $713.39 million, a 165.15% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BSV’s estimated market cap is $2,339,566,292.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 18,923,857.89
Max Supply: Not Available
