Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $103M Worth Of Ethereum

byBenzinga Insights
December 14, 2021 12:10 pm
What happened: $103,272,452 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x6ed656cf8a148076d09a9ea38907e1b7241abd76

$103 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xab7b99998206d1ccf8b13b02b7566c267f4e2313

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 128,730 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is down 0% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

