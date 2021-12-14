IoTeX, NEM Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) increased by 37.45% to $129.58. Decentralized Social’s current trading volume totals $5.71 million, a 594.05% increase from its 100-day average volume. $DESO’s estimated market cap is $1,364,204,615.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89

Max Supply: 10,808,492.69

Circulating Supply: 132,521,607,966.43

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 248,766,523.49

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 869,741,969.51

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) declined by 2.43% to $125.81 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $382.66 million, a 42.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BSV’s estimated market cap is $2,373,999,856.00.

Circulating Supply: 18,923,695.39

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 39,884.08

Max Supply: 39,884.08

Circulating Supply: 9,490,829,322.48

Max Supply: 9,496,266,827.32

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 24,629,684,032.18

Max Supply: 50,001,802,479.56

Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00

Max Supply: Not Available

