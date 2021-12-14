Traders Are More Bullish On Ethereum And This Layer 1 Peer Than Bitcoin Right Now

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 14, 2021 6:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Traders Are More Bullish On Ethereum And This Layer 1 Peer Than Bitcoin Right Now

Traders are bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and two other coins, according to a weekly survey conducted by an autonomous bot of the on-demand financial television channel Real Vision.

What Happened: The results of this week’s survey conducted by the Real Vision Bot aand announced on Twitter showed that 84% of the respondents are overweight on Ethereum.

Solana has risen to the second spot this week, as 66% of the respondents voted the cryptocurrency to overweight, while Bitcoin took the third position.

Ethereum-scaling Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) and virtual reality platform Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) are in the fourth and fifth spots, as per the survey.

Terra, Polkadot, Chiliz, Enjin Coin and Fantom also featured among the top ten cryptocurrencies in the survey.

See Also: How To Buy Solana (SOL)

Why It Matters: The Real Vision Bot uses artificial intelligence (AI) skills to provide its audience insights into the current market sentiment. The survey conducted each week, asks participants to underweight or overweight tokens from a curated list of potential candidates.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, while Solana is in the fifth position, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Polygon, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, has skyrocketed 9802.7% on a year-to-date basis and is among the best cryptocurrency performers so far this year.

Decentraland describes itself as a 3D virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain that has two native tokens: MANA and LAND. The cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains are 3628.9%.

MANA is an ERC-20 token that must be burned in order to acquire non fungible ERC-721 LAND tokens.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 4.3% during the past 24 hours 46743.76 at press time. Ethereum is down 6.5% during the 24-hour period to $3743.45 and Solana is down 7.4% during the period to $152.56.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash, Could This 'Historic Milestone' And A Santa Rally Reverse Fortunes?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Robinhood Said To Be Working On Letting Users Send Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Dogecoin To Others Via Digital Gift Cards

Robinhood Said To Be Working On Letting Users Send Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Dogecoin To Others Via Digital Gift Cards

Retail brokerage platform Robinhood Markets Inc. read more
As Bitcoin Extends Downtrend, Here's What 5 Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin Extends Downtrend, Here's What 5 Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) extended its losses on Monday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies, here’s what five analysts are saying. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash, Could This 'Historic Milestone' And A Santa Rally Reverse Fortunes?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash, Could This 'Historic Milestone' And A Santa Rally Reverse Fortunes?

Major coins plunged deep into the red Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization dived 7.83% to $2.12 trillion. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), declined 5.41% to $47,206.52. For the week, it is down 6.88%. read more
What's Next For Bitcoin? Here's What Analysts Are Saying

What's Next For Bitcoin? Here's What Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded muted after briefly touching the $50,000 level earlier on Sunday, here’s what five analysts are saying. read more