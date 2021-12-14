Traders Are More Bullish On Ethereum And This Layer 1 Peer Than Bitcoin Right Now

Traders are bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and two other coins, according to a weekly survey conducted by an autonomous bot of the on-demand financial television channel Real Vision.

What Happened: The results of this week’s survey conducted by the Real Vision Bot aand announced on Twitter showed that 84% of the respondents are overweight on Ethereum.

Solana has risen to the second spot this week, as 66% of the respondents voted the cryptocurrency to overweight, while Bitcoin took the third position.

Ethereum-scaling Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) and virtual reality platform Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) are in the fourth and fifth spots, as per the survey.

Terra, Polkadot, Chiliz, Enjin Coin and Fantom also featured among the top ten cryptocurrencies in the survey.

Why It Matters: The Real Vision Bot uses artificial intelligence (AI) skills to provide its audience insights into the current market sentiment. The survey conducted each week, asks participants to underweight or overweight tokens from a curated list of potential candidates.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, while Solana is in the fifth position, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Polygon, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, has skyrocketed 9802.7% on a year-to-date basis and is among the best cryptocurrency performers so far this year.

Decentraland describes itself as a 3D virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain that has two native tokens: MANA and LAND. The cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains are 3628.9%.

MANA is an ERC-20 token that must be burned in order to acquire non fungible ERC-721 LAND tokens.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 4.3% during the past 24 hours 46743.76 at press time. Ethereum is down 6.5% during the 24-hour period to $3743.45 and Solana is down 7.4% during the period to $152.56.

