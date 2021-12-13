Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $47M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

byBenzinga Insights
December 13, 2021 12:25 pm
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $47,419,860 of Bitcoin just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:

32zrfsLgR9ZYbiwHg9WRiDVEB7S3ajcosL

You can view more details about the transaction here.

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically a bearish signal. Most high networth cryptocurrency traders hold their funds on a hardware wallet, as these devices offer better security than cryptocurrency exchanges. Hardware wallets store investors' private keys offline, securing their digital assets from online hacks.

When whales transfer bitcoin onto an exchange, this typically means they are looking for liquidity. It's unlikely that the investor plans to hold their crypto on Coinbase, as the security risks of holding large amounts of cryptocurrency on an exchange are higher than holding these assets in a hardware wallet. It's likely that this Bitcoin whale is planning either on selling Bitcoin or trading it for other altcoins.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 5% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

