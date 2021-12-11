Shiba Inu, NEM Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) increased by 16.68% to $193.36. The trading volume for this coin is currently $106.63 million, which is 15.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QNT's estimated market cap is $2,590,823,081.

(CRYPTO: QNT) increased by 16.68% to $193.36. The trading volume for this coin is currently $106.63 million, which is 15.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QNT's estimated market cap is $2,590,823,081. Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47

13,413,953.47 Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

14,612,493.00 Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 14.51% at $11.28. The trading volume for this coin is currently $637.41 million, which is 101.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR's estimated market cap is $6,453,755,718.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 14.51% at $11.28. The trading volume for this coin is currently $637.41 million, which is 101.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR's estimated market cap is $6,453,755,718.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 574,167,251.02

574,167,251.02 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

1,000,000,000.00 Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) is up 12.4% at $0.54. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.03 billion, which is 59.59% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GALA's estimated market cap is $4,132,371,517.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: GALA) is up 12.4% at $0.54. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.03 billion, which is 59.59% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GALA's estimated market cap is $4,132,371,517.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32

7,542,496,572.32 Max Supply: 50,000,000,000

50,000,000,000 Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) increased by 9.29% to $0.27. Trading volume for this coin is 881.69 thousand, which is 41.64% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD's estimated market cap is $2,616,381,150.00.

(CRYPTO: XRD) increased by 9.29% to $0.27. Trading volume for this coin is 881.69 thousand, which is 41.64% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD's estimated market cap is $2,616,381,150.00. Circulating Supply: 9,711,874,897.04

9,711,874,897.04 Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

24,000,000,000.00 OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) rose 9.21% to $26.32 over the past 24 hours. OKB's current trading volume totals $597.08 million, a 22.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OKB's estimated market cap is $6,911,312,669.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: OKB) rose 9.21% to $26.32 over the past 24 hours. OKB's current trading volume totals $597.08 million, a 22.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OKB's estimated market cap is $6,911,312,669.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32

262,680,011.32 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) increased by 7.94% to $3.38. EOS's current trading volume totals $1.19 billion, a 4.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,299,495,961.00.

(CRYPTO: EOS) increased by 7.94% to $3.38. EOS's current trading volume totals $1.19 billion, a 4.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,299,495,961.00. Circulating Supply: 977,004,480.68

977,004,480.68 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 6.79% to $3.69 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 194.32 million, which is 49.54% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,446,733,621.00.

(CRYPTO: CRV) rose 6.79% to $3.69 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 194.32 million, which is 49.54% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,446,733,621.00. Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39

391,958,099.39 Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

LOSERS

Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) declined by 2.0% to $39.81 over the past 24 hours. Filecoin's current trading volume totals $563.86 million, a 45.97% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FIL's estimated market cap is $5,396,409,126.00.

(CRYPTO: FIL) declined by 2.0% to $39.81 over the past 24 hours. Filecoin's current trading volume totals $563.86 million, a 45.97% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FIL's estimated market cap is $5,396,409,126.00. Circulating Supply: 135,943,001.00

135,943,001.00 Max Supply: 1,971,059,162.00

1,971,059,162.00 Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) declined by 1.87% to $3.53 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 20.57 million, which is 77.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,123,775,584.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 318,111,378.84

(CRYPTO: MINA) declined by 1.87% to $3.53 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 20.57 million, which is 77.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,123,775,584.00 as of today. 318,111,378.84 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) fell 1.85% to $41.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 32.33 million, which is 67.57% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR's estimated market cap is $2,065,774,724.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: AR) fell 1.85% to $41.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 32.33 million, which is 67.57% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR's estimated market cap is $2,065,774,724.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

50,108,502.00 Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

66,000,000.00 NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) decreased by 1.66% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 24.92 million, which is 67.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEM's estimated market cap is $1,202,209,859.00.

(CRYPTO: XEM) decreased by 1.66% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 24.92 million, which is 67.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEM's estimated market cap is $1,202,209,859.00. Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999

8,999,999,999 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) decreased by 1.58% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 920.30 million, which is 76.55% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SHIB's estimated market cap is $18,872,307,345.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: SHIB) decreased by 1.58% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 920.30 million, which is 76.55% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SHIB's estimated market cap is $18,872,307,345.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 549,151,295,333,955.75

549,151,295,333,955.75 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) fell 1.39% to $4.37 over the past 24 hours. Theta Network's current trading volume totals $144.39 million, a 57.24% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $THETA's estimated market cap is $4,364,552,316.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: THETA) fell 1.39% to $4.37 over the past 24 hours. Theta Network's current trading volume totals $144.39 million, a 57.24% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $THETA's estimated market cap is $4,364,552,316.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Holo (CRYPTO: HOT) decreased by 1.04% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 143.40 million, which is 46.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HOT's estimated market cap is $1,554,114,179.00.

(CRYPTO: HOT) decreased by 1.04% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 143.40 million, which is 46.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HOT's estimated market cap is $1,554,114,179.00. Circulating Supply: 177,619,433,541.14

177,619,433,541.14 Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.