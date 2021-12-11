Shiba Inu, NEM Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
December 11, 2021 2:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu, NEM Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) increased by 16.68% to $193.36. The trading volume for this coin is currently $106.63 million, which is 15.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QNT's estimated market cap is $2,590,823,081.
  • Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47
  • Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 14.51% at $11.28. The trading volume for this coin is currently $637.41 million, which is 101.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR's estimated market cap is $6,453,755,718.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 574,167,251.02
  • Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) is up 12.4% at $0.54. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.03 billion, which is 59.59% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GALA's estimated market cap is $4,132,371,517.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32
  • Max Supply: 50,000,000,000
  • Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) increased by 9.29% to $0.27. Trading volume for this coin is 881.69 thousand, which is 41.64% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD's estimated market cap is $2,616,381,150.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 9,711,874,897.04
  • Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) rose 9.21% to $26.32 over the past 24 hours. OKB's current trading volume totals $597.08 million, a 22.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OKB's estimated market cap is $6,911,312,669.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) increased by 7.94% to $3.38. EOS's current trading volume totals $1.19 billion, a 4.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,299,495,961.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 977,004,480.68
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 6.79% to $3.69 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 194.32 million, which is 49.54% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,446,733,621.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
  • Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

LOSERS

  • Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) declined by 2.0% to $39.81 over the past 24 hours. Filecoin's current trading volume totals $563.86 million, a 45.97% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FIL's estimated market cap is $5,396,409,126.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 135,943,001.00
  • Max Supply: 1,971,059,162.00
  • Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) declined by 1.87% to $3.53 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 20.57 million, which is 77.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,123,775,584.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 318,111,378.84
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) fell 1.85% to $41.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 32.33 million, which is 67.57% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR's estimated market cap is $2,065,774,724.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00
  • Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
  • NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) decreased by 1.66% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 24.92 million, which is 67.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEM's estimated market cap is $1,202,209,859.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999 
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) decreased by 1.58% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 920.30 million, which is 76.55% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SHIB's estimated market cap is $18,872,307,345.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 549,151,295,333,955.75
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) fell 1.39% to $4.37 over the past 24 hours. Theta Network's current trading volume totals $144.39 million, a 57.24% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $THETA's estimated market cap is $4,364,552,316.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000 
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Holo (CRYPTO: HOT) decreased by 1.04% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 143.40 million, which is 46.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HOT's estimated market cap is $1,554,114,179.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 177,619,433,541.14
  • Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Frax, Huobi Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Frax, Huobi Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
IoTeX, ECOMI Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

IoTeX, ECOMI Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Cardano, Algorand Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

Cardano, Algorand Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more