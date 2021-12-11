Shiba Inu, NEM Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) increased by 16.68% to $193.36. The trading volume for this coin is currently $106.63 million, which is 15.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QNT's estimated market cap is $2,590,823,081.
- Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47
- Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
- Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 14.51% at $11.28. The trading volume for this coin is currently $637.41 million, which is 101.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR's estimated market cap is $6,453,755,718.00 as of today.
- Circulating Supply: 574,167,251.02
- Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) is up 12.4% at $0.54. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.03 billion, which is 59.59% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GALA's estimated market cap is $4,132,371,517.00 as of today.
- Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32
- Max Supply: 50,000,000,000
- Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) increased by 9.29% to $0.27. Trading volume for this coin is 881.69 thousand, which is 41.64% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD's estimated market cap is $2,616,381,150.00.
- Circulating Supply: 9,711,874,897.04
- Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
- OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) rose 9.21% to $26.32 over the past 24 hours. OKB's current trading volume totals $597.08 million, a 22.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OKB's estimated market cap is $6,911,312,669.00 as of today.
- Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32
- Max Supply: Not Available
- EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) increased by 7.94% to $3.38. EOS's current trading volume totals $1.19 billion, a 4.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,299,495,961.00.
- Circulating Supply: 977,004,480.68
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 6.79% to $3.69 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 194.32 million, which is 49.54% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,446,733,621.00.
- Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
- Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00
LOSERS
- Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) declined by 2.0% to $39.81 over the past 24 hours. Filecoin's current trading volume totals $563.86 million, a 45.97% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FIL's estimated market cap is $5,396,409,126.00.
- Circulating Supply: 135,943,001.00
- Max Supply: 1,971,059,162.00
- Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) declined by 1.87% to $3.53 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 20.57 million, which is 77.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,123,775,584.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 318,111,378.84
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) fell 1.85% to $41.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 32.33 million, which is 67.57% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR's estimated market cap is $2,065,774,724.00 as of today.
- Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00
- Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
- NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) decreased by 1.66% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 24.92 million, which is 67.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEM's estimated market cap is $1,202,209,859.00.
- Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) decreased by 1.58% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 920.30 million, which is 76.55% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SHIB's estimated market cap is $18,872,307,345.00 as of today.
- Circulating Supply: 549,151,295,333,955.75
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) fell 1.39% to $4.37 over the past 24 hours. Theta Network's current trading volume totals $144.39 million, a 57.24% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $THETA's estimated market cap is $4,364,552,316.00 as of today.
- Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000
- Max Supply: Not Available
- Holo (CRYPTO: HOT) decreased by 1.04% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 143.40 million, which is 46.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HOT's estimated market cap is $1,554,114,179.00.
- Circulating Supply: 177,619,433,541.14
- Max Supply: Not Available
