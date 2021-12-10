Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) is up 10.93% at $528.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $126.03 million, which is 51.17% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OHM's estimated market cap is $3,120,964,226.00.

5,885,266.79 Max Supply: 6,828,535.52

6,828,535.52 Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) increased by 10.16% to $3.87. Celsius Network's current trading volume totals $8.47 million, a 14.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CEL's estimated market cap is $1,650,999,065.00.

423,415,980.35 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) is up 7.58% at $168.2. Trading volume for this coin is 81.43 million, which is 11.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $QNT's estimated market cap is $2,274,313,198.00 as of today.

13,413,953.47 Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

14,612,493.00 Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) is up 5.17% at $11.76. Kadena's current trading volume totals $67.55 million, a 72.63% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KDA's estimated market cap is $1,922,236,520.00 as of today.

161,172,075.06 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

1,000,000,000.00 Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) increased by 4.94% to $2.48. The trading volume for this coin is currently $791.89 million, which is 13.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LRC's estimated market cap is $3,140,078,725.00.

1,245,991,468.94 Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

1,374,513,896.00 IoTeX (CRYPTO: IOTX) rose 4.55% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. IoTeX's current trading volume totals $286.31 million, a 42.47% increase from its 100-day average volume. $IOTX's estimated market cap is $1,237,891,173.00 as of today.

9,490,829,322.48 Max Supply: 9,496,266,827.32

9,496,266,827.32 Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) rose 4.36% to $51029 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC's current trading volume totals $6.08 million, a 3.9% increase from its 100-day average volume. $HBTC's estimated market cap is $2,061,609,574.00 as of today.

39,884.08 Max Supply: 39,884.08

LOSERS

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) decreased by 1.77% to $86.52 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 934.05 million, which is 23.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 21,427,343,979.00.

242,833,413.86 Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

720,000,000.00 Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) declined by 1.65% to $134.03 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $296.50 million, which is 8.06% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BSV's estimated market cap is $2,585,880,133.00.

18,920,007.89 Max Supply: Not Available

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) declined by 1.55% to $2.17 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $99.63 million, which is 22.07% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $STX's estimated market cap is $2,342,690,519.00. Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) fell 1.36% to $2.22 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $9.70 million, a 17.38% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,281,988,103.00 as of today.

560,000,010 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) fell 1.14% to $170.03 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $445.73 million, which is 3.67% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ZEC's estimated market cap is $2,050,673,946.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 11,885,362.82

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

21,000,000.00 Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) decreased by 1.08% to $3.77 over the past 24 hours. Celo's current trading volume totals $50.65 million, a 59.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,430,236,206.00.

Circulating Supply: 367,204,495

367,204,495 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000 TrueUSD (CRYPTO: TUSD) declined by 1.04% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $139.07 million, which is 1.65% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,295,371,066.00.

Circulating Supply: 1,299,419,541.99

1,299,419,541.99 Max Supply: Not Available

