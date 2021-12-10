As Bitcoin Continues to Slide, Here's What 5 Analysts Are Saying Right Now

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 10, 2021 6:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
As Bitcoin Continues to Slide, Here's What 5 Analysts Are Saying Right Now

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued to slide on Friday, hers’s what five analysts are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

What Happened: Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe said he believes Bitcoin is nearing a bottom and this will be followed by another big cycle next year.

Kaleo, a pseudonymous technical analyst who has more than 455,000 followers on Twitter, retweeted his earlier post that says he still expects “one more flush” for Bitcoin to around the $48,500 level, followed by a rebound.

See also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Altcoin Sherpa, another pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, said he expects Bitcoin to remain range-bound over the next few weeks, even as he remains bullish on the cryptocurrency.

Justin Bennett, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader, noted that 2021 has been a year of consolidation for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency continues to consolidate.

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen noted that Bitcoin is still trading between the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and bull market support band.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, continued to fall early Friday amid news that Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC:EGRNY) officially defaulted on its dollar debt. A strong U.S. dollar also weighed on the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin is down 30.0% from its all-time high of $68,789.63 touched in November.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 2.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $48,163.43 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide — Analyst Suggests Other Factors Contributing To Crypto Carnage Beside Evergrande Woes

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Short Ideas Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

MicroStrategy Buys $82M Worth of Bitcoin As CEO Michael Saylor Says Apex Crypto Taking Gold's Place

MicroStrategy Buys $82M Worth of Bitcoin As CEO Michael Saylor Says Apex Crypto Taking Gold's Place

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) has added more Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to its holdings over the past two weeks. read more
Bitcoin, Tesla's Popularity Is Causing A 'Sentiment Paradox' For Foreign Investors In Vietnam

Bitcoin, Tesla's Popularity Is Causing A 'Sentiment Paradox' For Foreign Investors In Vietnam

Despite Vietnam's benchmark VN Index being the top performer in all of Southeast Asia, foreign investors have been dumping Vietnamese stocks to chase gains in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide — Analyst Suggests Other Factors Contributing To Crypto Carnage Beside Evergrande Woes

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide — Analyst Suggests Other Factors Contributing To Crypto Carnage Beside Evergrande Woes

Major coins dived into the red Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 5.63% to $2.26 trillion. What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped 3.6% to $48,741.25 over 24 hours. The apex coin has fallen 14.39% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Bitcoin Whales — Why They Matter And Who They Are?

Bitcoin Whales — Why They Matter And Who They Are?

In the cryptocurrency community, individuals or organizations that hold large amounts of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and have the power to manipulate the value of Bitcoin are known as Bitcoin whales. read more