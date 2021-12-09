What's Next For Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices? Here's What The Analysts Are Saying

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 9, 2021 5:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Next For Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices? Here's What The Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) trade muted, here’s what four analysts are saying about the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

What Happened: Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe said he believes Bitcoin looks good after having rebounded from a crucial area and could continue to rise to touch the $53,600 level. He believes that the bull market will continue for Bitcoin.

Justin Bennett, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader with over 93,000 Twitter followers, said that Bitcoin looks poised to test the $53,000 level this week.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Altcoin Sherpa, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, feels that Ethereum looks bullish and will outperform Bitcoin in the short term, while Bitcoin will continue to trade volatile.

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen also noted that Ethereum is “on fire,” while Bitcoin not going parabolic in the fourth quarter of this year is bullish for the next year.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has not been able to build on the relief rally after touching the $51,000 level earlier this week. The apex cryptocurrency is down 28.0% from its all-time high of $68,789.63 touched in November.

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has outperformed Bitcoin year-to-date following the rise in popularity of non fungible tokens (NFTs).

Ethereum’s year-to-date gains are 494.3%, compared to Bitcoin’s gains of 68.6% for the same period.

Arrow Glacier, an upgrade to the Ethereum network, is slated to go into effect on Dec. 9. This upgrade is supposed to help with the switch from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake platform.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 1.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $49,524.00 at press time, while Ethereum is down 0.6% over the 24-hour period to $4,341.83.

Read Next: Someone Just Sent $775M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Crypto Daily: Is V-Shaped Recovery In The Cards For Bitcoin, Why Ethereum Is Rising Amid Bearish Sentiments And More

Crypto Daily: Is V-Shaped Recovery In The Cards For Bitcoin, Why Ethereum Is Rising Amid Bearish Sentiments And More

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded above the $50,000 mark at press time as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.31% to $2.40 trillion. read more
Animal Capital, WonderFi Partnering To Drive Crypto And DeFi Adoption By Minorities And Gen Z

Animal Capital, WonderFi Partnering To Drive Crypto And DeFi Adoption By Minorities And Gen Z

With a goal of bringing DeFi technology to the masses, WonderFi has teamed up with Animal Capital to launch Money Goals. read more
As Bitcoin Struggles To Build On Relief Rally, Here's What 5 Popular Crypto Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin Struggles To Build On Relief Rally, Here's What 5 Popular Crypto Analysts Are Saying

Five popular cryptocurrency analysts see Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) consolidating after the apex cryptocurrency regained the $50,000 level earlier this week. read more
Bitcoin Bottom Needs Time 'To Be Built,' Ethereum Network Upgrade On The Cards, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Still Down

Bitcoin Bottom Needs Time 'To Be Built,' Ethereum Network Upgrade On The Cards, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Still Down

Major coins traded flat Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched 0.42% lower over 24 hours to $2.35 trillion.  What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 0.06% higher at $50,725.20 over 24 hours. The apex coin has fallen 11.51% over a seven-day trailing period. read more