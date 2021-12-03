Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: BCHA) rose 27.17% to $132.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 100.20 thousand, which is 99.93% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $2,482,647,280.00. 18,794,058.40 Not Available Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 15.32% at $30.59. Trading volume for this coin is 899.91 million, which is 0.61% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $8,777,828,606.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 15.32% at $30.59. Trading volume for this coin is 899.91 million, which is 0.61% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $8,777,828,606.00 as of today. 283,378,492.87 Not Available Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is up 12.94% at $2.31. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $2.91 billion, a 166.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 16,047,996,022.00.

(CRYPTO: MATIC) is up 12.94% at $2.31. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $2.91 billion, a 166.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 16,047,996,022.00. 6,872,890,164.27 10,000,000,000.00 Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) increased by 8.07% to $8.88. Trading volume for this coin is 161.54 million, which is 46.4% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $5,110,415,943.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: NEAR) increased by 8.07% to $8.88. Trading volume for this coin is 161.54 million, which is 46.4% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $5,110,415,943.00 as of today. 568,848,478.09 1,000,000,000.00 Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) rose 6.63% to $0.35 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.04 billion, which is 53.94% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,750,746,627.00.

(CRYPTO: XLM) rose 6.63% to $0.35 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.04 billion, which is 53.94% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,750,746,627.00. 24,636,942,991.11 50,001,802,509.57 Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) is up 6.31% at $0.33. The trading volume for this coin is currently $47.67 million, which is 17.4% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00.

(CRYPTO: TFUEL) is up 6.31% at $0.33. The trading volume for this coin is currently $47.67 million, which is 17.4% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00. 0.00 Not Available ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) is up 6.12% at $0.01. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $9.09 million, a 7.86% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,582,968,887.00 as of today.

LOSERS

Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) fell 1.22% to $4501.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 10.74 million, which is 26.94% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $STETH’s estimated market cap is $6,952,798,539.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: STETH) fell 1.22% to $4501.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 10.74 million, which is 26.94% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $STETH’s estimated market cap is $6,952,798,539.00 as of today. 1,529,955.49 1,529,955.49 cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) fell 1.21% to $90.93 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $24.19 million, a 58.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,291,481,125.00.

(CRYPTO: CETH) fell 1.21% to $90.93 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $24.19 million, a 58.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,291,481,125.00. 79,464,893.79 Not Available Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) declined by 1.15% to $56393 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 322.53 million, which is 23.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $14,395,273,657.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: WBTC) declined by 1.15% to $56393 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 322.53 million, which is 23.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $14,395,273,657.00 as of today. 253,876.00 253,876.00 VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) declined by 1.15% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $369.62 million, a 43.02% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,944,640,545.00.

(CRYPTO: VET) declined by 1.15% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $369.62 million, a 43.02% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,944,640,545.00. 66,760,741,299.00 Not Available Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) decreased by 1.11% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 66.16 billion, which is 18.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $USDT’s estimated market cap is $74,941,011,231.00.

(CRYPTO: USDT) decreased by 1.11% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 66.16 billion, which is 18.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $USDT’s estimated market cap is $74,941,011,231.00. 75,045,155,039.20 Not Available Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) decreased by 1.01% to $562.77 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash’s current trading volume totals $2.46 billion, a 62.3% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,704,845,575.00.

(CRYPTO: BCH) decreased by 1.01% to $562.77 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash’s current trading volume totals $2.46 billion, a 62.3% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,704,845,575.00. 18,917,393.65 21,000,000.00 Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) declined by 1.0% to $1.87 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 402.96 million, which is 36.19% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,892,712,575.00.

