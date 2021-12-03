Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) rose 27.17% to $132.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 100.20 thousand, which is 99.93% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $2,482,647,280.00.
Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.40
Max Supply: Not Available
- Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 15.32% at $30.59. Trading volume for this coin is 899.91 million, which is 0.61% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $8,777,828,606.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 283,378,492.87
Max Supply: Not Available
- Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is up 12.94% at $2.31. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $2.91 billion, a 166.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 16,047,996,022.00.
Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) increased by 8.07% to $8.88. Trading volume for this coin is 161.54 million, which is 46.4% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $5,110,415,943.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 568,848,478.09
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) rose 6.63% to $0.35 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.04 billion, which is 53.94% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,750,746,627.00.
Circulating Supply: 24,636,942,991.11
Max Supply: 50,001,802,509.57
- Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) is up 6.31% at $0.33. The trading volume for this coin is currently $47.67 million, which is 17.4% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00.
Circulating Supply: 0.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) is up 6.12% at $0.01. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $9.09 million, a 7.86% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,582,968,887.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,874.07
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) fell 1.22% to $4501.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 10.74 million, which is 26.94% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $STETH’s estimated market cap is $6,952,798,539.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 1,529,955.49
Max Supply: 1,529,955.49
- cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) fell 1.21% to $90.93 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $24.19 million, a 58.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,291,481,125.00.
Circulating Supply: 79,464,893.79
Max Supply: Not Available
- Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) declined by 1.15% to $56393 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 322.53 million, which is 23.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $14,395,273,657.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 253,876.00
Max Supply: 253,876.00
- VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) declined by 1.15% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $369.62 million, a 43.02% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,944,640,545.00.
Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) decreased by 1.11% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 66.16 billion, which is 18.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $USDT’s estimated market cap is $74,941,011,231.00.
Circulating Supply: 75,045,155,039.20
Max Supply: Not Available
- Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) decreased by 1.01% to $562.77 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash’s current trading volume totals $2.46 billion, a 62.3% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,704,845,575.00.
Circulating Supply: 18,917,393.65
Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) declined by 1.0% to $1.87 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 402.96 million, which is 36.19% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,892,712,575.00.
Circulating Supply: 6,288,799,147.85
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
