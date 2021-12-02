Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) increased by 10.83% to $1.73. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $3.40 billion, a 13.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 55,328,266,453.00.

Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41

Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 452,944,687.05

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,874.56

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 305,642,099.69

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) declined by 1.46% to $177.58 over the past 24 hours. Dash’s current trading volume totals $248.47 million, a 38.61% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,859,242,095.00.

Circulating Supply: 10,461,157.80

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 296,541,792.92

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 118,580,515.25

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 3,960,000,000.00

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,262,622,674.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 39,884.08

Max Supply: 39,884.08

