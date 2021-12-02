Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) increased by 10.83% to $1.73. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $3.40 billion, a 13.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 55,328,266,453.00.
Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41
Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00
- OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) rose 10.1% to $27.71 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $676.72 million, which is 53.65% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OKB’s estimated market cap is $7,340,748,207.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19
Max Supply: Not Available
- IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) is up 9.28% at $1.51. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $228.48 million, a 46.53% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,180,355,337.00.
Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
Max Supply: Not Available
- Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) is up 7.65% at $22.58. The trading volume for this coin is currently $524.06 million, which is 22.85% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,226,200,732.00.
Circulating Supply: 452,944,687.05
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) rose 7.46% to $2.11 over the past 24 hours. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $3.17 billion, a 196.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MATIC’s estimated market cap is $14,530,272,805.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) rose 5.74% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $9.71 million, a 1.3% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,580,932,824.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,874.56
Max Supply: Not Available
- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) rose 5.45% to $238.48 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.97 billion, which is 10.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SOL’s estimated market cap is $72,764,796,773.00.
Circulating Supply: 305,642,099.69
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) declined by 1.46% to $177.58 over the past 24 hours. Dash’s current trading volume totals $248.47 million, a 38.61% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,859,242,095.00.
Circulating Supply: 10,461,157.80
Max Supply: Not Available
- THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) fell 1.37% to $10.63 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $77.79 million, a 20.77% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $3,155,388,963.00.
Circulating Supply: 296,541,792.92
Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
- Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) declined by 1.33% to $4535.43 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $23.61 billion, which is 8.22% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 537,741,234,266.00.
Circulating Supply: 118,580,515.25
Max Supply: Not Available
- e-Radix (CRYPTO: EXRD) fell 1.25% to $0.4 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $11.39 million, which is 68.31% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EXRD’s estimated market cap is $1,605,990,409.00.
Circulating Supply: 3,960,000,000.00
Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
- NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) declined by 1.15% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 36.81 million, which is 53.28% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,534,636,700.00.
Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) declined by 1.13% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. Hedera’s current trading volume totals $56.54 million, a 73.29% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $6,308,753,466.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 18,262,622,674.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.07% to $57505 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $2.24 million, a 62.4% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $2,296,832,831.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 39,884.08
Max Supply: 39,884.08
