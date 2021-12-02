Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
December 2, 2021 4:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) increased by 10.83% to $1.73. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $3.40 billion, a 13.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 55,328,266,453.00.
    Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41
    Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00
  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) rose 10.1% to $27.71 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $676.72 million, which is 53.65% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OKB’s estimated market cap is $7,340,748,207.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) is up 9.28% at $1.51. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $228.48 million, a 46.53% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,180,355,337.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) is up 7.65% at $22.58. The trading volume for this coin is currently $524.06 million, which is 22.85% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,226,200,732.00.
    Circulating Supply: 452,944,687.05
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) rose 7.46% to $2.11 over the past 24 hours. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $3.17 billion, a 196.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MATIC’s estimated market cap is $14,530,272,805.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) rose 5.74% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $9.71 million, a 1.3% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,580,932,824.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,874.56
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) rose 5.45% to $238.48 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.97 billion, which is 10.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SOL’s estimated market cap is $72,764,796,773.00.
    Circulating Supply: 305,642,099.69
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) declined by 1.46% to $177.58 over the past 24 hours. Dash’s current trading volume totals $248.47 million, a 38.61% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,859,242,095.00.
    Circulating Supply: 10,461,157.80
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) fell 1.37% to $10.63 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $77.79 million, a 20.77% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $3,155,388,963.00.
    Circulating Supply: 296,541,792.92
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) declined by 1.33% to $4535.43 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $23.61 billion, which is 8.22% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 537,741,234,266.00.
    Circulating Supply: 118,580,515.25
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • e-Radix (CRYPTO: EXRD) fell 1.25% to $0.4 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $11.39 million, which is 68.31% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EXRD’s estimated market cap is $1,605,990,409.00.
    Circulating Supply: 3,960,000,000.00
    Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
  • NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) declined by 1.15% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 36.81 million, which is 53.28% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,534,636,700.00.
    Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) declined by 1.13% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. Hedera’s current trading volume totals $56.54 million, a 73.29% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $6,308,753,466.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,262,622,674.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.07% to $57505 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $2.24 million, a 62.4% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $2,296,832,831.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 39,884.08
    Max Supply: 39,884.08

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Cardano Rises More Than 5% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Cardano Rises More Than 5% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) price has risen 5.6% to $1.7. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% loss, moving from $1.73 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.09. read more
Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Cryptocurrency Cardano Up More Than 11% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Cardano Up More Than 11% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) price has risen 11.4% to $1.62. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 8.0% loss, moving from $1.77 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.09. read more
Cryptocurrency Cardano Decreases More Than 10% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Cardano Decreases More Than 10% Within 24 hours

Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) price has decreased 10.83% over the past 24 hours to $1.61, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -13.0%, moving from $1.86 to its current price. read more