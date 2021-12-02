Crypto.com Buys Nadex, Small Exchange For $216M In Cash

byRenato Capelj
December 2, 2021 9:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto.com Buys Nadex, Small Exchange For $216M In Cash

Crypto.com, a fast-growing cryptocurrency and financial services platform, earlier this week announced the acquisition of Nadex, the North American Derivatives Exchange, and the Small Exchange from IG Group.

The proposed acquisitions will enable Crypto.com to offer U.S.-based customers the opportunity to trade certain derivatives and futures products.

What Happened: Crypto.com is a global company building products and services around digital assets.

In adding to its core product which is a cryptocurrency platform, the firm has announced its intent to acquire IG Group’s stake in the North American Derivatives Exchange Inc (Nadex) and U.S.-based Small Exchange.

The deal is valued at $216 million in cash.

See Also: Staples Center In Los Angeles To Be Renamed As Crypto.com Arena On Christmas In A Historic Deal

Why It Matters: Launched last year, the Small Exchange was founded after CEO and President Donald Roberts, alongside Tom Sosnoff, founder and co-CEO of tastytrade, reflected on their experiences building thinkorswim, a brokerage acquired by TD Ameritrade in 2009 for $606 million.

Given their view that the futures market missed the boat on the retail world and general public, the Small Exchange was born offering products with standardized tick sizes, expiration cycles, and reduced notional sizes.

Nadex, on the other hand, is a retail-focused exchange providing derivative products around forex, commodities and stock indices.

Through this acquisition, Crypto.com will validate its commitment to providing market participants better access to emerging markets.

“Our goal as a platform is to offer our customers a trusted, secure, and regulated platform with world-class tools to achieve financial independence,” said Kris Marszalek, co-founder, and CEO of Crypto.com. “This proposed acquisition builds on that promise and will give our customers access to an entirely new set of financial tools to complement our current offering.”

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech M&A Markets

Related Articles

The First Smart Platform for Promotion in the Field of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies

The First Smart Platform for Promotion in the Field of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies

Infam Platform stated that the launch of the project was successful. According to its press release, its team behind the project stated: read more

Fimi Market Inc. to List the $FIMI Token on BitMart

December 2, 2021  NY, New York  read more
First Ever NFT ETF Launches: Here Are The Details And Holdings Of NFTZ

First Ever NFT ETF Launches: Here Are The Details And Holdings Of NFTZ

The rise of non-fungible tokens continues as a popular theme in 2021 with NFTs rising in value and stocks increasing their exposure to NFTs through token launches, marketplaces and partnerships with leading NFT projects. read more
Whale Moves $875M Bitcoin On-Chain

Whale Moves $875M Bitcoin On-Chain

An anonymous Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale has transferred $875 million worth of BTC to an unknown wallet. read more