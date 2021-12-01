How To Stay Liquid In NFT Projects; Historic Times For Ethereum — Crypto Breakdown, December 1, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
December 1, 2021 2:32 pm
The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space

On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt looks at the NFT world. Specifically:

  • How to trade NFTs?
  • Ideal Discord and Twitter follower numbers for NFT projects that are worth investing in.
  • Solana vs. Ethereum NFTs

Tip of the day: Buy two NFTs from the project you like.

Also why the Ethereum market sentiment is ready for an ATH!

Listen to the full episode here:

