Crypto Traders Say ETH/BTC Is The Most Important Chart Now: Here's Why

Crypto traders anticipate Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to break out further against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in the days to come.

What Happened: On Tuesday, the ETH/BTC trading pair reached a high of 0.0828, exceeding its previous yearly high seen on May 15.

Raoul Pal, global macro investor and founder of Real Vision, called ETH/BTC “the most important chart in digital asset markets right now.”

The ETH/BTC chart is in my opinion the most important chart in digital asset markets right now. A break higher will lead to more risk seeking into year end. BTC will go higher too. pic.twitter.com/iCef2UZZBw — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) November 25, 2021

This sentiment was shared by popular crypto trader Cobie, who highlighted ETH/BTC is now the highest it has been in the last three and a half years

Ethbtc starting to make new highs, now highest it has been for around 3.5 years It has only been higher than it is right now for a total of 14 weeks of it's entire 6 year history, pretty interesting Gonna be a wild month or two whatever happens next https://t.co/SwVleMz9C8 — cobie (@CryptoCobain) December 1, 2021

.

Some crypto traders such as the founder of crypto trading group Crypto-TA didn’t believe the chart was really all that bullish.

I see many tweeting ETHBTC chart looks so good…..|

All I see is a rising wedge with bearish divergence and it looks more like it's gonna break down. This chart only looks good when it breaks out to the upside. pic.twitter.com/Pnvre58zAx — Crypto_Ed_NL (@Crypto_Ed_NL) November 29, 2021

The trader later reversed his skeptical stance and admitted that he “underestimated ETH’s strength” while confirming ETH/BTC did in fact break out on Tuesday.

ETHBTC

Breaking out, looks like I underestimated ETH's strength!

I also thought the reversal signs in FSVZO indicator would play out before the break out but it didnt care. (pic2)

Now do a retest and break that RSI trend and we can be full bull (for those who weren't yet) pic.twitter.com/uQRxf7ifnt — Crypto_Ed_NL (@Crypto_Ed_NL) November 30, 2021

Year-to-date, Ethereum has rallied by over 500% while Bitcoin has gained 96%, meaning Ethereum is outperforming Bitcoin by the largest amount since it was created in 2015.

Price Action: As of Wednesday afternoon at publication, BTC is trading at $58,440.96, up 2.29% in the last 24 hours. ETH was trading at $4,691, gaining 2.56% over the same period.

Photo by Executium on Unsplash