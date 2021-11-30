Cryptocurrency Crypto.com Coin Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
November 30, 2021 2:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cryptocurrency Crypto.com Coin Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Crypto.com Coin’s (CRYPTO: CRO) price has decreased 5.08% over the past 24 hours to $0.70, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -19.0%, moving from $0.85 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Crypto.com Coin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has tumbled 56.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has fallen 1.02%. This brings the circulating supply to 25.26 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for CRO is #14 at 17.50 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Crypto.com Coin?

If you are interested in purchasing Crypto.com Coin and want to know the best cryptocurrency exchanges, follow this link to Benzinga Money.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Polkadot's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Polkadot's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Polkadot's (CRYPTO: DOT) price has increased 4.9% over the past 24 hours to $39.01, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 5.0% loss, moving from $41.15 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $54.98. read more
Cryptocurrency Avalanche Up More Than 5% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Avalanche Up More Than 5% In 24 hours

Avalanche's (CRYPTO: AVAX) price has increased 5.58% over the past 24 hours to $123.61, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 3.0% loss, moving from $127.89 to its current price. read more
Shiba Inu Up More Than 32% In 24 hours

Shiba Inu Up More Than 32% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu's (CRYPTO: SHIB) price rose 32.29% to $0.000052. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 22.0% gain, moving from $0.000042 to its current price. read more
Cryptocurrency Terra Rises More Than 21% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Terra Rises More Than 21% In 24 hours

Terra's (CRYPTO: LUNA) price has increased 21.04% over the past 24 hours to $58.05. Over the past week, LUNA has experienced an uptick of over 35.0%, moving from $42.22 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $57.65. read more