Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) increased by 32.29% to $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $9.01 billion, which is 146.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $28,455,612,345.00.

Circulating Supply: 549,151,596,707,466.62

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 391,368,477.32

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 868,240,317.91

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 13,397,420.78

Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 18,259,502,923.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 5,976,005.06

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) declined by 2.81% to $6.89 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.13 billion, which is 107.46% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SAND’s estimated market cap is $6,278,408,980.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 913,246,119.22

Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

Circulating Supply: 1,492,503,789.45

Max Supply: 1,500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 20,144,252.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00

Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00

Circulating Supply: 4,956,845,231.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

