China's Largest Crypto Exchange Huobi Said To Make Singapore Its Regional Base For Asia

byRahul Sharan
November 30, 2021 6:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
China's Largest Crypto Exchange Huobi Said To Make Singapore Its Regional Base For Asia

Huobi Group, which operates China's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has reportedly decided to make Singapore its new regional headquarters for Asia with a second location in Europe under consideration. 

What Happened: The company's co-founder Du Jun told Bloomberg Singapore would become Huobi's new base, with Du himself now based out of the city-state. Du also reportedly confirmed that plans were underway for the exchange to have a second regional headquarters in Europe, with either France or the U.K. as the most likely destination. 

Why This Matters: The move comes on the heels of China widening crackdown on cryptocurrency transactions in September, with Huobi stating that it would offload its Chinese users by the end of 2021.

While Huobi has had employees based out of Singapore for years, the intent to open a headquarters in the Southeast Asian country signals a clear shift of focus away from China, Bloomberg noted.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin for All? This Crypto Company Wants to Boost Access Around the Globe

Bitcoin for All? This Crypto Company Wants to Boost Access Around the Globe

Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash read more
Dogecoin Accepted Here: Owner Of $10M Luxury Yacht To Take Crypto Payments

Dogecoin Accepted Here: Owner Of $10M Luxury Yacht To Take Crypto Payments

The owner of an Italian-built superyacht has confirmed that prospective buyers can purchase the vessel with major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: read more
Take That, Jack Dorsey: Tech Blogger Says She Tweaked Twitter Feature To Receive Ethereum Tips

Take That, Jack Dorsey: Tech Blogger Says She Tweaked Twitter Feature To Receive Ethereum Tips

Popular technology blogger Jane Wong has successfully added her Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallet to Twitter’s TipJar despite the feature not being announced by the microblogging platform, according to a read more
Is Elon Musk's 'Whine' Tweet Sending DOGE Upward Today?

Is Elon Musk's 'Whine' Tweet Sending DOGE Upward Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6.89% higher at $0.22 over 24 hours early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 0.78% over a seven-day trailing basis. read more