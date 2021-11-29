Blockchain the solution In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Security

bySamiran Mondal
November 29, 2021 11:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Blockchain the solution In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Security

Thanks to the networks and connectivity with IoT, we are now in the global village, the internet of things being in the center of its all. The internet is poised to connect people, but this new technology is for connectivity and things. This means both animate and inanimate objects can now relay information from set sensors, which cuts across healthcare, agriculture, finance, and other industries. Unfortunately, there are new security implications, such as a hacker potentially accessing your rooms if you have internet-connected locks or a hacker accessing private information from important facilities in the healthcare wing. It is a scare to not only homes but also industries. Despite the goodies that come with the internet of things, it is faced with many threats, and vital information can always land in the wrong hands, and all ends can break loose. The questions are then; how secure are we around the internet of things? And How can we stay safe from any malware or keep off the treats that come with our goodies?

This is where blockchain technology comes in. Like the gates in real life, a blockchain block is connected and contains information. In these blocks are financial value, user data, and messages. Why blockchain? Altering information from the blockchain is difficult, and information shared between the blocks must agree. A block has a harsh and a harsh can be equivalent to a fingerprint. It is a technique that guarantees security at all times. The harsh plays a major role in validating information running across the blocks. When the genesis block's hash disagrees with the next block, it will call for invalidation of the entire block. Blockchain technology uses the harsh and proof of work to secure the internet of things. To secure itself, the blockchain has a peer-to-peer network.

Trust is always earned, and before it is, two parties can always have a talk, and when they would love to transact, blockchain and the internet of things can easily be the intermediary to solve the puzzle. Take a case where things in a container are to be traded, tracking devices, and the conditions of these things have to have all its records correct. Blockchain technology can, in its best way, ensure that all is well.

Convenience and the security of our purchases are what we all need. We all go for these products when applications are installed in the things we purchase to guarantee security and convenience. These issues can be more pronounced as more technology is employed in the applications in the pings we purchase.

The internet of things and blockchain guarantees that tracking goods and the conditions we expect them to reach us is a very useful trend. We can also include the maintenance of parts and fulfilling the needs of an entire business network. When quality standards are met, records are necessary, and blockchain depends upon them. Logistics must complete the entire supply chain for blockchain and the internet of things to come together. The internet is crucial, and you always have to know who is manipulating your data, and the blockchain system has these assurances.

The internet of things and blockchain is a coordinated system that brings proven digital solutions to employees and customers. It gives an insight into the security of the future online.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Meme Coins: Separating the Hype from Investment Reality

Meme Coins: Separating the Hype from Investment Reality

Cryptocurrencies have gradually evolved from being a novelty, with more and more investors buying in.    While much of the attention has focused on popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, a slew of fresh coins has emerged in recent months and grouped under the moniker meme coins. read more
A Bitcoin Miner Buying Opportunity: Marathon Digital Is Up 89% Since We Wrote About It In June, But Has Pulled Back 31% In Recent Weeks.

A Bitcoin Miner Buying Opportunity: Marathon Digital Is Up 89% Since We Wrote About It In June, But Has Pulled Back 31% In Recent Weeks.

Pseudonymous cartoonist "Stonetoss" on Bitcoin volatility. Our Top Bitcoin Miner  read more
Cardano Delisted From eToro? Why The Coin Price Is Dropping Today

Cardano Delisted From eToro? Why The Coin Price Is Dropping Today

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) traded 6.6% lower at $1.68 over 24 hours late Tuesday night. What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency has fallen 8.8% over a seven-day trailing period, while its market capitalization was down 6.9% over the past 24 hours to $76.00 billion. read more
Shiba Inu Hits Another Important Milestone, As Expected

Shiba Inu Hits Another Important Milestone, As Expected

As previously anticipated, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) hit one million users before the end of November, joining another crypto "big boy's club." read more