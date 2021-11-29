Bitkub Coin, Qtum Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Bitkub Coin (CRYPTO: KUB) increased by 63.64% to $13.41. Bitkub Coin’s current trading volume totals $244.99 million, a 3637.85% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KUB’s estimated market cap is $1,524,544,638.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 110,000,000.00

Max Supply: 110,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 9,700,804,107.77

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 3,960,000,000.00

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 77,073,331.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 103,936,036.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 868,138,695.98

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) declined by 9.16% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $193.95 million, a 214.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $3,103,379,580.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

Circulating Supply: 1,492,503,789.45

Max Supply: 1,500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 20,139,127.00

Max Supply: Not Available

