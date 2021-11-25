LINK, Immutable X Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: GALA) increased by 33.97% to $0.7. Gala’s current trading volume totals $6.42 billion, a 1680.65% increase from its 100-day average volume. $GALA’s estimated market cap is $5,494,561,065.00 as of today. 7,542,496,572.32 50,000,000,000.00 Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) increased by 28.5% to $1.36. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.07 billion, which is 362.23% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BAT’s estimated market cap is $2,039,456,247.00.

(CRYPTO: BAT) increased by 28.5% to $1.36. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.07 billion, which is 362.23% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BAT’s estimated market cap is $2,039,456,247.00. 1,492,503,789.45 1,500,000,000.00 OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) rose 17.11% to $27.65 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $551.08 million, which is 25.92% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OKB’s estimated market cap is $7,349,137,875.00.

(CRYPTO: OKB) rose 17.11% to $27.65 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $551.08 million, which is 25.92% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OKB’s estimated market cap is $7,349,137,875.00. 265,115,438.19 Not Available KuCoin Token (CRYPTO: KCS) is up 17.0% at $27.02. KuCoin Token’s current trading volume totals $66.52 million, a 155.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KCS’s estimated market cap is $2,082,975,386.00.

(CRYPTO: KCS) is up 17.0% at $27.02. KuCoin Token’s current trading volume totals $66.52 million, a 155.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KCS’s estimated market cap is $2,082,975,386.00. 77,073,331.00 Not Available Qtum (CRYPTO: QTUM) is up 16.21% at $16.8. Qtum’s current trading volume totals $566.95 million, a 53.58% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,754,121,779.00.

(CRYPTO: QTUM) is up 16.21% at $16.8. Qtum’s current trading volume totals $566.95 million, a 53.58% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,754,121,779.00. 103,925,914.00 Not Available Immutable X (CRYPTO: IMX) increased by 15.15% to $9.22. Immutable X’s current trading volume totals $127.60 million, a 20.16% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,733,136,703.00.

(CRYPTO: IMX) increased by 15.15% to $9.22. Immutable X’s current trading volume totals $127.60 million, a 20.16% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,733,136,703.00. 188,160,768.00 2,000,000,000.00 Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) rose 12.31% to $18.96 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $67.62 million, which is 124.59% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,598,639,217.00.

LOSERS

LINK (CRYPTO: LN) fell 11.93% to $269.88 over the past 24 hours. LINK’s current trading volume totals $18.22 million, a 288.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,584,384,910.00.

(CRYPTO: LN) fell 11.93% to $269.88 over the past 24 hours. LINK’s current trading volume totals $18.22 million, a 288.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,584,384,910.00. 5,976,002.14 Not Available LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) fell 6.32% to $3.11 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $347.76 thousand, a 79.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,930,949,763.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: LEO) fell 6.32% to $3.11 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $347.76 thousand, a 79.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,930,949,763.00 as of today. 940,761,779.90 Not Available Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) fell 4.2% to $825.42 over the past 24 hours. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $171.28 million, a 157.74% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OHM’s estimated market cap is $4,059,551,438.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: OHM) fell 4.2% to $825.42 over the past 24 hours. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $171.28 million, a 157.74% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OHM’s estimated market cap is $4,059,551,438.00 as of today. 4,918,007.12 5,871,219.50 Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 3.64% to $4.19 over the past 24 hours. Enjin Coin’s current trading volume totals $1.34 billion, a 293.16% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,925,908,809.00.

(CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 3.64% to $4.19 over the past 24 hours. Enjin Coin’s current trading volume totals $1.34 billion, a 293.16% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,925,908,809.00. 934,340,659.57 1,000,000,000.00 The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) decreased by 3.08% to $7.14 over the past 24 hours. The Sandbox’s current trading volume totals $5.73 billion, a 569.86% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,380,267,453.00.

(CRYPTO: SAND) decreased by 3.08% to $7.14 over the past 24 hours. The Sandbox’s current trading volume totals $5.73 billion, a 569.86% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,380,267,453.00. 892,246,119.22 3,000,000,000.00 Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) fell 2.59% to $442.16 over the past 24 hours. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $440.86 million, a 96.51% increase from its 100-day average volume. $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $8,893,814,097.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: EGLD) fell 2.59% to $442.16 over the past 24 hours. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $440.86 million, a 96.51% increase from its 100-day average volume. $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $8,893,814,097.00 as of today. 20,123,944.00 Not Available Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) declined by 1.12% to $2.49 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $855.37 million, which is 20.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FTM’s estimated market cap is $6,349,234,867.00.

