Why Cardano Needs To See A Bounce Off Support — Or Things Could Get Ugly

byTyler Bundy
November 24, 2021 3:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Cardano Needs To See A Bounce Off Support — Or Things Could Get Ugly

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is trading lower Wednesday, falling in a crypto market that looks to be pushing lower overall.

Cardano is trading within a pattern and looks to be at a possible support area, looking to see a bounce higher soon.

Cardano was down 7.85% at $1.63 at last check.

Cardano Daily Chart Analysis

  • Cardano is at support in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The crypto looks to be in a key time where it needs to bounce at support.
  • Connecting the highs and lows together shows two lines that are both falling, but with highs falling at a steeper slope than the lows. This forms into a wedge pattern, where a break of one of these levels hints a possible further move in the same direction is occurring. 
  • The crypto trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the crypto is seeing recent bearish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been falling the past few weeks and now sits at 30. This is on the border of the oversold region, showing the crypto is seeing many more sellers than it is buyers.

adadaily11-24-21.png

What’s Next For Cardano?

Bullish traders are looking to see Cardano bounce off the support level in the pattern and start to head higher. Bulls are looking to see the crypto begin to form higher lows and push toward resistance. Bulls want to see the crypto be able to break above resistance for a possible long-term trend change.

Bears look to be in control of the crypto and are hoping to see it continue to fall lower. Bears would also like to see the crypto keep holding below the moving averages for sentiment to remain bearish.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Cardano Decreases More Than 10% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Cardano Decreases More Than 10% Within 24 hours

Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) price has decreased 10.83% over the past 24 hours to $1.61, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -13.0%, moving from $1.86 to its current price. read more
Cardano Delisted From eToro? Why The Coin Price Is Dropping Today

Cardano Delisted From eToro? Why The Coin Price Is Dropping Today

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) traded 6.6% lower at $1.68 over 24 hours late Tuesday night. What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency has fallen 8.8% over a seven-day trailing period, while its market capitalization was down 6.9% over the past 24 hours to $76.00 billion. read more
Solana Becomes Top Crypto Asset For Passive Income With $84B In Staked Value

Solana Becomes Top Crypto Asset For Passive Income With $84B In Staked Value

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is now the most staked asset, according to data from Staking Rewards. read more
Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Have Reached Massive Market Caps Despite Lacking User Utility, Says Charles Hoskinson

Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Have Reached Massive Market Caps Despite Lacking User Utility, Says Charles Hoskinson

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson says that meme coins including Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE),&n read more