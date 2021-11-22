This Crypto Similar To Ethereum Just Passed Dogecoin For A Top 10 Market Cap Spot In The Crypto Market

byTyler Bundy
November 22, 2021 5:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Crypto Similar To Ethereum Just Passed Dogecoin For A Top 10 Market Cap Spot In The Crypto Market

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is trading higher Monday, defying a cryptocurrency market that is trading lower. Avalanche is another layer 1 cryptocurrency similar to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Avalanche just passed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to claim a top 10 spot in the crypto market based on market cap

Avalanche was up 6.02% at $139.53 Monday afternoon at publication.

Avalanche Daily Chart Analysis

  • Avalanche looks to have broken out of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern and has been pushing higher since.
  • The $80 level has been a resistance level in the crypto for a time before the price was able to break above this level and hold above it. The higher low trendline held as an area of support in the past and could be a place of support in the future if the crypto starts to cool off.
  • The crypto trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment has been bullish in the cryptocurrency.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been pushing higher the past few weeks and now sits at 81 on the indicator. This is showing the crypto is well into the overbought range and seeing many more buyers than sellers throughout the past few weeks.

avaxdaily11-22-21.png

What’s Next For Avalanche?

Bullish traders are looking to see the crypto continue to push higher on its bullish run. The crypto will likely cool off after a period of strong bullish momentum. If this happens, bulls are then looking to see the crypto hold some of its gains. This could let the stock continue pushing higher in time.

Bearish traders are looking to see the crypto start to fall back lower and drop below the $80 level. Following a drop below this level, bears want to see the crypto dip below the higher low trendline for a possible long-term trend change.

Photo by Johannes Waibel on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin As Top 10 Crypto

Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin As Top 10 Crypto

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) forced leading memecoin Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) out of the crypto Olympus by replacing it as the top 10 cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
Avalanche May Be Battling Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Over Market Cap But It Really Has A Bone To Pick With Ethereum

Avalanche May Be Battling Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Over Market Cap But It Really Has A Bone To Pick With Ethereum

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX)  project founder and Ava Labs CEO Emin Gün Sirer said on Sunday that the cryptocurrency will “address lesser engineering problems without batting an eyelid,” taking a dig at Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: read more
Why Is Ethereum Rival Avalanche Soaring To New Heights Today?

Why Is Ethereum Rival Avalanche Soaring To New Heights Today?

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) shot up 6.47% to $96.45 over 24 hours Tuesday night.  What’s Moving? The layer one blockchain focused on decentralized applications and custom blockchain networks has risen 6.15% over the last seven days. read more
Ethereum Rival Avalanche Hits All-Time High: Here's Why Its Founder Doesn't Want Elon Musk's Help In Boosting The Price

Ethereum Rival Avalanche Hits All-Time High: Here's Why Its Founder Doesn't Want Elon Musk's Help In Boosting The Price

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) a smart-contract-oriented rival of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) touched an all-time high on Wednesday night but its founder is okay without a boost from celebrities like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. read more