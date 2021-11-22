Why Is Dogecoin Dropping Lower Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 22, 2021 5:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Dropping Lower Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.3% lower at $0.22 over 24 hours early Monday morning.

What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency has declined 15.7% over a seven-day trailing period.

DOGE fell 0.57% against Bitcoin and rose 0.89% against Ethereum over 24 hours. 

In the last 30 days, DOGE has fallen 9.5% and in a 90-day period, it has lost 29.8% of its value. 

Since the year began, DOGE gains have amounted to 3804.25%. The coin touched an all-time high of $0.74 in May.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE fell alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased 2.96% to $2.56 trillion on Monday.

DOGE is now the eleventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap after it was flipped by Avalanche, which has emerged as the tenth-largest coin.

The meme coin’s market cap at press time was $29.34 billion, while Avalanche’s stood at $29.71 billion.

DOGE was not among the “Top 10 Mentions” on Twitter list at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time were Crypto.com Coin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. They attracted 9,560, 7,664, and 5,574 tweets, respectively. 

Dips in the price of Bitcoin continue to enthuse investors. The dips “will continue to attract plenty of interest, as per Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

The interest in DOGE also appears to be intact as it was the most “Googled” cryptocurrency in the United States as per research conducted by The Advisor Coach, a financial advisor.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, DOGE co-creator Billy Markus reminded the community surrounding the coin of its raison d'être and asked them to ensure it does not become a “parody of itself.”

Read Next: El Salvador To Build First Bitcoin City, Use $500M Of Planned $1B Bond

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Shiba Inu Slips To 3rd Spot In Coinbase Volume Rankings As 'Retail Meme Coin Mania Cools Offs;' These Are The 2 Cryptos Outdoing it

Shiba Inu Slips To 3rd Spot In Coinbase Volume Rankings As 'Retail Meme Coin Mania Cools Offs;' These Are The 2 Cryptos Outdoing it

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) said Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) volumes on its platform are declining as the “retail meme coin mania cools off.” read more
These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump, With One Coin Up 226%

These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump, With One Coin Up 226%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs touched new all-time highs and are continuing to see strong gains as of Sunday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell. read more
Bitcoin Dip Excites Investors, Trader Sees Ethereum Headed To $10K, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Struggle

Bitcoin Dip Excites Investors, Trader Sees Ethereum Headed To $10K, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Struggle

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the $60,000 mark Sunday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.69% to $2.6 trillion at press time. read more
Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Have Reached Massive Market Caps Despite Lacking User Utility, Says Charles Hoskinson

Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Have Reached Massive Market Caps Despite Lacking User Utility, Says Charles Hoskinson

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson says that meme coins including Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE),&n read more