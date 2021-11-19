Ethereum Classic Hangs On To Support And Needs To Catch A Nice Bounce

byTyler Bundy
November 19, 2021 4:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Classic Hangs On To Support And Needs To Catch A Nice Bounce

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is trading higher Friday, moving in a cryptocurrency market that is heading slightly higher. Ethereum Classic is barely hanging on to the higher low trendline support and needs to get a further boost to keep it afloat.

Ethereum Classic was up 2.53% at $50.34 Friday afternoon at publication.

Ethereum Classic Daily Chart Analysis

  • Ethereum Classic trades in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern, and looks to be barely hanging above the higher low trendline.
  • The $60 level is the next closest resistance level the crypto may reach, a break above this resistance level could push it toward the next area of resistance near the $80 level. The higher low trendline has been an area of support in the past. The crypto is barely hanging onto this level and if unable to hold, could fall toward the $40 level before more support is found.
  • The crypto trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the crypto is seeing recent bearish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) took a dip lower the past week or so and now sits at 42. This shows that selling pressure has been outweighing the amount of buying pressure lately.

See Related: Ethereum Classic Might Be Ready To Break Above Resistance In The Next Couple Of Weeks

etcdaily11-19-21.jpg

What’s Next For Ethereum Classic?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue to push above the higher low trendline and work up toward resistance. Bulls are then looking to see the stock break above the $60 resistance level and hold it as an area of support.

Bearish traders hope that Ethereum Classic falls below the higher low trendline and falls to the $40 support level. Bears are then looking to see price fall below the $40 level and begin to hold the level as resistance for a possible further bearish push.

Photo: Ethereum Classic Logo Art/Public Domain via Pixabay

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Ethereum Classic Could Get Slaughtered Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Pullback If This Pattern Plays Out

Why Ethereum Classic Could Get Slaughtered Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Pullback If This Pattern Plays Out

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) fell 13.21% on Tuesday before bouncing to  just above a support level at $50.78. read more
Ethereum Classic Might Be Ready To Break Above Resistance In The Next Couple Of Weeks

Ethereum Classic Might Be Ready To Break Above Resistance In The Next Couple Of Weeks

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is trading lower Friday, moving in a cryptocurrency market that is pushing lower. Ethereum Classic is nearing the end of a pattern and could see a break of resistance in the next couple of weeks. read more
Ethereum Classic Holds Gains Along With Bitcoin, Ethereum As General Markets Fall Into Turmoil

Ethereum Classic Holds Gains Along With Bitcoin, Ethereum As General Markets Fall Into Turmoil

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) was holding onto much of its recent gains, along with the overall cryptocurrency market on Wednesday, despite large stock-based ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and read more
Ethereum Classic Is Up By 17% In 24 hours

Ethereum Classic Is Up By 17% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum Classic's (CRYPTO: ETC) price rose 16.96% to $63.66. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 15.0% gain, moving from $54.56 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09. read more