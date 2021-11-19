Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump, These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 460%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu tumbled.

What Happened: Wall Street Inu (CRYPTO: WALLSTREETINU) is up 463.16% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000000000321. The cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $0.000000000004 earlier on Thursday.

The newly-listed token has surged 401.21% against Bitcoin and also gained 400.87% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Hero Inu (CRYPTO: HEROS) has surged 88.2% over the past 24 hours to $0.000000000081 and DogeVillage (CRYPTO: DOGEV) has risen 42.9% to $0.000005119.

BitShiba (CRYPTO: BITSHIBA) has gained 41.39% over the 24-hour period to $0.0000001688.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 7.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2205 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 11.7% over the past 24 hours to $0.00004308.

Why It Matters: Wall Street Inu describes itself as an Ethereum project based on a famous Hollywood movie.

The project behind the token says it plans to create a gallery for exclusive non fungible tokens (NFT) with fantastic characters as well as a 2D game where the user can use his tokens in exchange for items or benefits.

The coin retweeted a post that says it currently has a market capitalization of $2.5 million.

Hero Inu says it plans to contribute to charities and will incorporate NFT into its platform, with the proceeds intended to benefit specific charities.

The token announced on Twitter that it has made its third charitable donation in its first week of launch.

HEROS has made our 3rd donation of the week, this time to the amazing veterans supported by the @wwp Wounded Warriors Project. We are bringing charity into the future by providing #cryptocurrency based #charity #donations Thank you for your service #HEROS pic.twitter.com/iKO9RTIHG1 — Hero Inu (@HeroInuErc20) November 19, 2021

DogeVillage, launched a week ago, describes itself as a home for all the homeless, rich influential Doge characters and says its holders will earn passive DOGE income.

BitShiba says it is a crypto token native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network and intends to provide equal financial opportunities to all peoples from all places.

