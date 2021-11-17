Here's Why Kevin O'Leary Says He 'Really Likes' Solana, Polygon

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 17, 2021 4:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's Why Kevin O'Leary Says He 'Really Likes' Solana, Polygon

Kevin O’Leary told a panel of listeners in a Reddit talk why he’s bullish on blockchains like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC).

What Happened: In a talk organized by members of the r/CryptoCurrency community on Reddit, O’Leary explained why he's placing his bets on Solana and Polygon.

O’Leary stated that he hasn’t disclosed his crypto holdings yet, but he intends to do so as soon as he adds “a couple more positions” to his portfolio of investments.

“I don’t know who’s gonna win,” he said of competing blockchain platforms operating in the realm of decentralized financial services.

“I’m not making the assumption. Some people think that the game is over and Ethereum is it. I don’t agree. I think for financial services, there are many other alternatives,” he said, naming both Solana and Polygon.

“I have a lot of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) … I am not against it,” said O’Leary. “I just see that there are so many other use cases.”

He went on to point out that the average transaction speed on Ethereum pales in comparison to the million transactions per second in the forex market.

“You can’t do that on Ethereum right now. I'm just saying, place your bets. I like Solana. I really like it. I like Polygon, I really like it. I mean, I like what those guys got. I love the teams. I meet the teams,” he said.

Kevin O'Leary. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Kevin O'Leary Is 10% Invested In Crypto, Says There are Many Alternatives To Ethereum

Kevin O'Leary Is 10% Invested In Crypto, Says There are Many Alternatives To Ethereum

Shark Tank celebrity, investor and Canadian businessman Kevin O'Leary revealed that cryptocurrencies comprise 10% of his entire investment portfolio. read more
This Rare CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For 137 ETH

This Rare CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For 137 ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. read more
Crypto Whale Just Moved $107M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

Crypto Whale Just Moved $107M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $107,094,567 worth of Ethereum off Binance today. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x4976a4a02f38326660d17bf34b431dc6e2eb2327 read more
When The Shiba Inu Game Is Up, Other Assets Could Face 'Risk-Off' Sentiment: Report

When The Shiba Inu Game Is Up, Other Assets Could Face 'Risk-Off' Sentiment: Report

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) could face a price reversion worthy of its parabolic rise, according to Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone. read more