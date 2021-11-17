Here's Why Kevin O'Leary Says He 'Really Likes' Solana, Polygon

Kevin O’Leary told a panel of listeners in a Reddit talk why he’s bullish on blockchains like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC).

What Happened: In a talk organized by members of the r/CryptoCurrency community on Reddit, O’Leary explained why he's placing his bets on Solana and Polygon.

O’Leary stated that he hasn’t disclosed his crypto holdings yet, but he intends to do so as soon as he adds “a couple more positions” to his portfolio of investments.

“I don’t know who’s gonna win,” he said of competing blockchain platforms operating in the realm of decentralized financial services.

“I’m not making the assumption. Some people think that the game is over and Ethereum is it. I don’t agree. I think for financial services, there are many other alternatives,” he said, naming both Solana and Polygon.

“I have a lot of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) … I am not against it,” said O’Leary. “I just see that there are so many other use cases.”

He went on to point out that the average transaction speed on Ethereum pales in comparison to the million transactions per second in the forex market.

“You can’t do that on Ethereum right now. I'm just saying, place your bets. I like Solana. I really like it. I like Polygon, I really like it. I mean, I like what those guys got. I love the teams. I meet the teams,” he said.

Kevin O'Leary. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok.