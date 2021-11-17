Crypto Traders See $880M Liquidated As Bitcoin Falls To $58,500

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 17, 2021 10:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Traders See $880M Liquidated As Bitcoin Falls To $58,500

Liquidations in the crypto market exceeded $880 million on Tuesday as more than 200,000 traders liquidated across several crypto exchanges.

What Happened: According to data from CoinGlass, the largest liquidation occurred on Binance where a trader lost $10.37 million on an open Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) LTC/USD trading pair.

Overall, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) accounted for the largest amount of liquidations with $125 million worth of ETH liquidated.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) accounted for the second-largest amount with close to $98 million liquidated on BTC trading pairs.

The majority of liquidations were long positions across several assets with crypto exchanges Binance, FTX and OKEx accounting for over 76% of all market liquidations.

A windfall of liquidations was triggered after Bitcoin fell to an intra-day low of $58,515 on Nov. 16. Only last week, the leading digital asset hit an all-time high of $68,789 and overall crypto market sentiment was largely bullish.

Other major altcoins followed Bitcoin’s negative price action. Ethereum lost close to 10% and fell to $4,100. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) was down 9% and fell to a low of $210 on Tuesday.

Meme-based cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) were down by more than 11% and traded at $0.2387 and $0.00004941, respectively.

As of Wednesday morning, Bitcoin was down 2.02% at $59,675.92.

Photo by Nick Chong on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

International Chess Federation Launches An NFT Marketplace

International Chess Federation Launches An NFT Marketplace

The International Chess Federation just became the first global sports association to launch its own non-fungible token (NFT) market. read more
Iconic Staples Center In Los Angeles To Be Renamed As Crypto.com Arena On Christmas In A Historic Deal

Iconic Staples Center In Los Angeles To Be Renamed As Crypto.com Arena On Christmas In A Historic Deal

Staples Center, the iconic multi-purpose arena in downtown Los Angeles, will be renamed on Christmas Day, in what is said to be one of the biggest naming rights deals in sports history. read more
Sell Pressure From 150K Mt.Gox BTC Could Tank Bitcoin Over 90%, Crypto Analyst Says

Sell Pressure From 150K Mt.Gox BTC Could Tank Bitcoin Over 90%, Crypto Analyst Says

The potential sell pressure from 150,000 Bitcoins released to Mt. Gox creditors could be cataclysmic for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) according to some market analysts. read more
Bitcoin Layer-2 Solution Stacks' Crypto Price Hits All-Time High In Bearish Market: What's Going On?

Bitcoin Layer-2 Solution Stacks' Crypto Price Hits All-Time High In Bearish Market: What's Going On?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was on a downtrend at press time, but the layer 2 solution built on top of the apex cryptocurrency, Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) temporarily spiked in a bearish market. read more