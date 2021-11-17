Brave Browser Launches Built-In Crypto Wallet

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 16, 2021 7:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Crypto-centric and privacy-conscious ad-blocking internet browsing software Brave Brower (CRYPTO: BAT) decided to integrate its own built-in cryptocurrency browser instead of continuing to rely on the Metamask wallet extension.

What Happened: Brave Browser launched Brave Wallet, which allows for token purchases through its partner Wyre, tracks portfolio performance, swaps between a wide variety of tokens and stores non-fungible tokens, according to Tuesday's software release notes. The wallet is based on self-custody, which means that the users hold their private keys themselves and are responsible for safeguarding them.

See Also: BRAVE‌ ‌BROWSER‌ ‌REVIEW‌ ‌

The Brave Wallet supports all the tokens compliant with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) standards and will soon be deployed to all of the browser's 42 million monthly active users as it makes its way from the beta to the production version of the browser.

The wallet opens a new revenue stream for the software's developer since, according to a CoinDesk report, it will take 0.875% of all token swaps initiated through the wallet interface — the same as the fee imposed by MetaMask.

BAT Price Action: As of press time, Brave Browser's Basic Attention Token is trading at $1.10 after seeing its value fall by over 6.3% over the last 24 hours.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Dogecoin, Polygon, Bitcoin Cash Amongst Top Crypto Movers

Dogecoin, Polygon, Bitcoin Cash Amongst Top Crypto Movers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more