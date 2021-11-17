Brave Browser Launches Built-In Crypto Wallet

Crypto-centric and privacy-conscious ad-blocking internet browsing software Brave Brower (CRYPTO: BAT) decided to integrate its own built-in cryptocurrency browser instead of continuing to rely on the Metamask wallet extension.

What Happened: Brave Browser launched Brave Wallet, which allows for token purchases through its partner Wyre, tracks portfolio performance, swaps between a wide variety of tokens and stores non-fungible tokens, according to Tuesday's software release notes. The wallet is based on self-custody, which means that the users hold their private keys themselves and are responsible for safeguarding them.

The Brave Wallet supports all the tokens compliant with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) standards and will soon be deployed to all of the browser's 42 million monthly active users as it makes its way from the beta to the production version of the browser.

The wallet opens a new revenue stream for the software's developer since, according to a CoinDesk report, it will take 0.875% of all token swaps initiated through the wallet interface — the same as the fee imposed by MetaMask.

BAT Price Action: As of press time, Brave Browser's Basic Attention Token is trading at $1.10 after seeing its value fall by over 6.3% over the last 24 hours.