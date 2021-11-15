Dogecoin, Polygon, Bitcoin Cash Amongst Top Crypto Movers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) is up 28.14% at $3.2. Decentraland's current trading volume totals $5.64 billion, a 515.05% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MANA's estimated market cap is $4,246,036,532.

1,327,372,145.99 Max Supply: 2,194,006,227.32

2,194,006,227.32 Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) increased by 17.87% to $169.47. Bitcoin Cash ABC's current trading volume totals $181.92 thousand, a 99.9% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BCHA's estimated market cap is $3,284,833,171 as of today.

18,794,058.4 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) increased by 11.45% to $2.22. Algorand's current trading volume totals $1.28 billion, a 127.43% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ALGO's estimated market cap is $13,850,150,739 as of today.

6,243,947,622.59 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000 The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) rose 10.16% to $2.61 over the past 24 hours. The Sandbox's current trading volume totals $1.10 billion, a 87.89% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SAND's estimated market cap is $2,328,678,400.

892,246,119.22 Max Supply: 3,000,000,000

3,000,000,000 eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) increased by 7.52% to $0.0. eCash's current trading volume totals $426.74 million, a 138.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XEC's estimated market cap is $3,930,654,170 as of today.

18,895,233,396,789.4 Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000

21,000,000,000,000 Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) rose 4.83% to $0.46 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $251.91 million, which is 20.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBAR's estimated market cap is $6,973,638,825. Circulating Supply: 15,174,195,341

Not Available Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) rose 2.97% to $1.16 over the past 24 hours. Basic Attention Token's current trading volume totals $477.22 million, a 117.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BAT's estimated market cap is $1,731,469,455 as of today. Circulating Supply: 1,492,278,662.45

LOSERS

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) declined by 2.23% to $0.26 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin's current trading volume totals $1.77 billion, a 29.46% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 33,962,957,561.

132,086,281,526.57 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) fell 2.19% to $1.54 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 41.32 million, which is 31.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,880,703,898.

2,522,144,371.4 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) decreased by 2.14% to $1.69 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 776.39 million, which is 29.3% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MATIC's estimated market cap is $11,596,678,045 as of today.

6,872,890,164.27 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000 Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) declined by 1.88% to $2.59 over the past 24 hours. Fantom's current trading volume totals $638.51 million, a 0.33% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FTM's estimated market cap is $6,580,653,408.

2,541,152,731.01 Max Supply: 3,175,000,000

3,175,000,000 ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) decreased by 1.41% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI's current trading volume totals $6.92 million, a 21.17% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $OMI's estimated market cap is $1,629,654,594 as of today.

237,689,829,875.56 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) fell 1.41% to $888.07 over the past 24 hours. Olympus's current trading volume totals $85.23 million, a 65.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OHM's estimated market cap is $3,694,829,261.

4,159,433.44 Max Supply: 5,086,531.49

5,086,531.49 NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) declined by 1.06% to $3.32 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $10.34 million, a 7.07% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,863,565,726.

560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

